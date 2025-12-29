James Franklin Assumes Cross-Sport Virginia Tech Duties Beyond College Football

James Franklin’s mandate at Virginia Tech clearly extends beyond the gridiron, a point he made clear when he was caught recruiting. However, it wasn’t for football. Instead, the new Hokies’ head coach, who has already helped the program land a No. 24 recruiting class, was batting for the university as a whole.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video going viral in Virginia Tech circles, Franklin is on a call with the brother of one of his athletes. But he is not pitching the person on the other side of the call to join his football program. Instead, he wants him to come to Virginia over going to Florida as his school.

“Max, a bad time not to be answering your phone, it is James Franklin,” Franklin said, half-joking and half-dead serious, before dropping the kind of confidence that turns heads in recruiting circles. “What are you talking about Florida?” and then leans in to say, “You’re definitely coming to Virginia Tech.” He added, “It’s a done deal… Go Hokies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The brief exchange shows James Franklin’s class, one that had his former athletes writing words of praise when he was fired by Penn State. You can always make a case against Franklin’s coaching. He didn’t have a good record in big games at the Nittany Lions. His teams couldn’t cross that final hurdle. But even his worst critics can’t argue that he didn’t care for his players. That showed not only in his recruiting, as he landed multiple top 10 recruiting classes at Penn State. James Franklin truly celebrates his players.

Franklin arrived in Blacksburg carrying the weight of a resume only a few coaches can match: 18 All-Americans coached, 59 NFL Draft picks, 116 players reaching the league, and 100 wins at Penn State by 2024; the milestone only six other active FBS coaches at their current school have reached.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, there’s a momentum that can’t be replicated. And turning all of that enthusiasm into Saturdays that count in the ACC is clearly the task that lies ahead. That momentum, however, hasn’t come without turbulence. For all the optimism surrounding recruiting wins and renewed belief, the roster itself has been anything but settled.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

A promising start turns uneasy as players hit the portal

The new head coach of the Hokies is facing significant roster turnover. Another gut punch came on Friday when former top-80 national recruit Cameron Seldon declared he was transferring. When talented players start filing out before a new era even fully begins, it creates that uneasy feeling that something underneath the surface still hasn’t settled.

Seldon’s exit hits a little harder because he was a standout athlete from Virginia who returned closer to home in the hopes that things would finally click, the sort of guy who fans look forward to as a building block. It never quite succeeded. Although he showed a few flashes with 23 receptions, a few touchdowns, and some versatility, he never developed into the star player his pedigree suggested. Also, patience wears thin when opportunities fall short of expectations, particularly in the era of college football today, when options are everywhere.

At the heart of all this is the elephant in the room: quarterback uncertainty. With Pop Watson, Garret Rangel, and Kyron Drones no longer eligible, Virginia Tech now faces a depth chart with question marks. It’s a scary spot for receivers looking to boost their NFL stock. This offseason might continue to spin out of control unless Franklin can swiftly settle the QB room with the portal. The reputation and resume are solid, but at this moment, stabilizing the roster matters far more than selling the long-term vision.