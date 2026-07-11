James Franklin Breaks Silence on Biggest Penn State Regret After $9M Firing: “Turned Them Down”

Former Penn State head coach James Franklin is reflecting on some decisions differently after his surprising exit from Happy Valley. He wishes he had left on his own terms instead of staying in Happy Valley until the end. Just months after he was on the brink of achieving the pinnacle, Franklin was let go by the program.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Ralph Russo of The Athletic, Franklin said he now regrets turning down other jobs because he believed Penn State was close to reaching the top. “Yes,” Franklin said when asked if he regretted staying. “I say that because of how it ended. I didn’t feel like that at the time because when all these opportunities came, I turned them down because we were so close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin had no shortage of interest during his 12 seasons at Penn State. USC pursued him before hiring Lincoln Riley in 2021. LSU also showed interest during its coaching search before landing Brian Kelly. Franklin received NFL attention, too, including links to the Chicago Bears and other franchises over the years. Around the same time, Penn State rewarded him with a 10-year, $85 million extension in 2021.

Penn State thought highly of Franklin because he turned the program into a winning machine. The former Lions head coach stayed because he wanted to make his own PSU a top team, not just go somewhere for more money. The school had already made a big commitment to him by upgrading its facilities and coaches and by trying to get the best high school players. And in 2024, things almost paid off when they were just one play away from the national championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, less than a year after leading PSU to its first-ever playoff appearance, the program unexpectedly began to slip at the start of the 2026 season. Franklin expected the slump to be temporary, but the program’s hierarchy had already made up its mind. At last, patience ran out when the team lost to Northwestern. PSU AD Pat Kraft fired him despite his $49 million buyout. The two parties settled for a $9 million amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, it’s unheard of because people have had challenges and had a chance to fix it,” Franklin said. “What makes it what you described is we didn’t get a chance to fix it.”

He finished with a 104-45 record, making him one of the winningest coaches in school history. His winning percentage stood at .698. He captured the 2016 Big Ten championship and guided Penn State to multiple New Year’s Six bowls. Franklin coached numerous NFL draft picks, including stars like Saquon Barkley, Micah Parsons, Jahan Dotson, and Joey Porter Jr. That exit felt brutal. But Franklin appears to be in a better situation now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virginia Tech has welcomed James Franklin with open arms

Franklin now says Virginia Tech feels different. According to him, the environment in Blacksburg has been more welcoming and less demanding, allowing him to simply coach. Reports around the program describe a fan base showing stronger appreciation after his arrival. Virginia Tech also committed major financial resources ($229 million) to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You want to be at a place where you’re celebrated, not tolerated,” VT AD Whit Babcock said. “And he is celebrated here.”

The Hokies gave Franklin a five-year contract worth more than $41 million. They committed $15M+ annually for assistant coaches and support staff, plus facility upgrades. He also reunited with close friend Brent Pry by bringing him back as defensive coordinator. Franklin has spoken about receiving trust and support instead of constantly defending every result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin’s biggest regret is not about money. It is about timing. He believed Penn State was one step away from reaching college football’s summit. Instead, the relationship ended with a firing, a reduced $9 million settlement, and a fresh start at Virginia Tech.