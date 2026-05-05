James Franklin Can’t Wait For Virginia Tech’s Series With Longtime Rivals to End, Cites Personal Reasons

Six months into his tenure at Virginia Tech, James Franklin is doing the rounds across the Commonwealth. The Norfolk leg of that tailgate tour is a sold-out brewery in Ghent. The Hokies head coach flew in on a quick private jet hop from Blacksburg as memories floated back around Old Dominion. And he admits his desire for the rivalry series to end so he can be at peace with the man he’s known for over a decade.

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James Franklin didn’t hesitate when Ricky Rahne’s name came up. He talked about showing up to an Old Dominion game last year, his first real tailgate experience with a hot dog included and how much he genuinely enjoyed it. He raved about the atmosphere, the lights, the energy. But the real emphasis is his long-time friend.

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“Me and Ricky actually just talked yesterday,” he said. “So we talk fairly often. Our wives and children are very close. I’m godfather of one of his kids. But I don’t think he’s gotten enough credit for what he’s been able to build here. And I’ll be happy when this series is over, because although I think it’s good for the state of Virginia, I don’t know if it’s great for our relationship.”

Their connection spans across Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and Penn State with eleven years of overlap. Ricky Rahne was James Franklin’s guy who went from QBs coach to OC to becoming a head coach at Old Dominion. His final lines shed light on how much of a relationship man he is.

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James Franklin is being very frank here. It’s not everyday you hear coaches admit that games can complicate friendships. But he didn’t dance around it when he said competing against someone you care about changes things. This Virginia Tech-Old Dominion series was never just another in-state matchup. It started as a 13-game agreement back in 2012 built on mutual respect.

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However, things shifted earlier in August as the series got trimmed last August. Old Dominion and Virginia Tech mutually agreed to rework their future schedule, canceling several games, particularly those set in Norfolk. The reason is everything between NIL and the House vs. NCAA settlement that led to scheduling adjustments.

What remains is a more strategic set of matchups with games in Blacksburg in 2025, 2026, and 2030, with others disappearing from the calendar. Virginia Tech leads the all-time matchup 4-3, but in September 2025, Old Dominion hit back, walking into Blacksburg and leaving with a 45-26 win. But these two will still meet two more times as part of the series.

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Ricky Rahne, for his part, has always handled this dynamic carefully. When rumors surfaced about him potentially joining James Franklin at Virginia Tech last November, he shut them down quickly.

“Coach Franklin has a job to put together,” he said. “I have a job to coach this team. I have every intention in the world of being the head coach of this team for as long as Dr. [Wood] Selig and Dr. [Brian] Hemphill will let me.”

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Respect goes both ways but it doesn’t eliminate competition and James Franklin is building a team that will face his friend on September 12.

James Franklin’s rebuild in Blacksburg

Back in Blacksburg, the bigger picture is still being built. James Franklin is rebuilding a program that hasn’t consistently hit double-digit wins in over a decade. He’s now trying to restore the Frank Beamer standard from 2004 to 2011 where 10 win seasons was routine. Since then, the Hokies only had one such season.

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James Franklin’s early moves suggest he understands the assignment. He’s compiled a solid portal class while their recruiting class ranks 23rd in the nation, third in the ACC. He also brought in over 100 recruits to their loud and packed spring game. Still, he knows the job isn’t done.

“We’ve got a lot of questions that we have to find answers to between now and our first game,” he admitted. “But I do think we are in a better position than we have been in years past. Obviously there’s been an investment by Virginia Tech to get back to where we all want to be.”

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And while he’s rebuilding Virginia Tech with a huge chip on his shoulder, he’s also figuring out how to compete without compromising relationships that matter to him.