Fact Check: Was James Franklin Out Talking to Penn State Commits At WVU Game?

After Penn State parted ways with James Franklin, he’s out there searching for a new throne. It’s been weeks since his name has been linked to Virginia Tech, with clear signs of interest from both sides. Then, Florida State came into the mix. His championship status and recruiting expertise make him a logical choice. While there’s no confirmation of this move from any side, Franklin pulled another shocker with his presence at the WVU game against Colorado. So, was he really there on the sidelines?

The moment James Franklin cut ties with Penn State, Rich Rodriguez’s team offered five Penn State commits, two of whom have decommitted, too. But when the WVU fan page hit X with the update, “BREAKING: Former Penn State HC James Franklin in the WVU sideline suite alongside former Penn State commits 👀,” it seemed like something was cooking. But it turns out it was a fake tweet, which created a buzz among the fans.

Now, WVU has tried bagging Penn State coaches in one way or another. That’s right, because after West Virginia fired Neal Brown post the 6-year stint, they ended up bringing Rich Rodriguez onto the team. Interestingly, another name that was listed among the final candidates was Penn State’s OC, Andy Kotelnicki. But now that Franklin himself is looking for a job after losing two back-to-back games against unranked teams, this felt like his new destination.

Even USA Today’s Paul Myerberg projected Franklin as Virginia Tech’s next head coach. “The athletics budget at Virginia Tech is set to increase by about $229 million over the next four years the school announced in late September. That leap in spending will attract a deeper pool of candidates than the Hokies evaluated when hiring Brent Pry, who was then the defensive coordinator under Franklin at Penn State. Four seasons later, Franklin is by leaps and bounds the most impressive candidate in Virginia Tech’s orbit; if the two sides can come to an agreement, he’s the type of coach who can reverse the program’s decade-plus malaise and quickly bring the Hokies into ACC contention,” he wrote.

Now, looking at fans’ backlash toward Franklin, this move might not turn out well for Virginia Tech. After Penn State’s close 24–27 loss to Indiana, he’s still facing heat from the fanbase. Since 2016, Penn State hasn’t beaten a top 10 Big Ten opponent, and that’s exactly why jabs are coming straight at him. As On3’s Trevor McCue hits X, saying, “You can take James Franklin out of State College, but you can’t take the bad game management out of Penn State.”

Now, with Virginia Tech, even Arkansas is eyeing Franklin.

Arkansas makes a legit push for James Franklin

Former Penn State head coach James Franklin leads Arkansas’s football coaching search, as per multiple reports. While there’s no confirmation from the university and Franklin’s side, and no formal offer exists, there’s word that Arkansas might plan to make a strong push for him. The main reason behind this push is James Franklin’s reputation for program building and staff organization, which makes him an ideal fit to stabilize the program. Even Franklin himself says he is “a builder” and takes pride in creating programs.

Now, looking at Franklin’s 128-60 record and 8-7 bowl standing, he is a perfect fit for Arkansas. “I was told James Franklin wants to know he has at least $30 million to spend on a roster,” said Trey Biddyof. “The interest between Franklin and Arkansas is very much legit. There has been contact there. Arkansas is basically going to make Franklin tell them no.”

What’s more interesting is that Franklin reportedly asked Arkansas to promise that the football program would have $30 million available for the team’s roster. So, it will be interesting to see if Arkansas makes a move before the early signing period in December to make sure recruits get into the program soon.