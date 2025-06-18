James Franklin Confesses Unexpected Roster Twist as He Finally Confronts PSU’s Big-Game Blunders

Penn State in 2025 is locked in on completing its unfinished business from last year. Once again, unfortunately, James Franklin‘s productive campaign to the National Title got derailed just one stop before the National Championship game. The coach went back to the drawing board, but this time with a few crucial pieces still in place. Hoping that they’ll deliver once again in 2025. The Nittany Lions are one of only 4 teams that are coming back with some star returning production. Maybe this time, they can crack the code for the big prize. Turns out, the return of a pair of players was not something the HC expected.

PSU has 14 starters returning in 2025. 9 of them are in the offense alone, which is among the three Power 4 schools with the same number of offensive production. PSU fans, this year, will hope that the offense pulls through after last year’s disaster. The WR room was close to being non-existent as the season progressed, compelling Drew Allar to rely a lot on star TE Tyler Warren. Unfortunately, Warrant will no longer feature in the Penn State offense. So, Franklin got to work and revamped the WR room on an urgent basis. But he does have a standout department from last year, which is preparing to go even bigger this season.

One reason why Penn State’s returning offensive production is touted to be among the best is the RB room. Franklin’s star RBs, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, will both return for one last shot at the National title. The HC expressed that having them in the team was something he did not expect. “I was surprised when they both came back. I thought it was going to be similar [to] our tight end situation where, we had Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson, both tight ends, and once one decided to leave, the other one stayed or vice versa. And, I thought it was going to be similar,” Franklin said at a June 18 appearance on The Triple Option.

Both RBs have more than 1000 yards in the bag from last year alone. Their return made the vacant position of the RB coach at Happy Valley the most lucrative at the time. Allen and Singleton are also a huge reason why the Nittany Lions RB room is ranked the best in the country at the moment, by CBS Sports. Allen led the team in rushing yards last season, with 1108. Singleton, on the other hand, has the most rushing yards per game (73.3) in 2024. Both could have declared for the draft, but are adamant to use up their last remaining year to make one final do-over for the National Championship.

This time, Franklin assured that Singleton and Allen will be getting the help they missed last year. “We got a chance to have one of the best offensive lines in college football this year. That plays a big part in this as well. They know who’s coming back in front of them… we went out into the transfer portal and got some a little bit of help at wide receiver because if people are concerned about our passing game, as you know, that’s going to help our running backs as much as anything,” he said. Now, aside from Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson, the WR room can boast having Trebor Pena as well.

This is Franklin’s 12 season leading the Nittany Lions to one more great season, hopefully. Once again, the hopes for success are immensely high. But now, fans are getting antsy with Franklin’s near finishes at the end of the season.

James Franklin admits failing to hit the mark in recent years

Rob Stone echoed fans’ impatience about Penn State’s unfinished campaigns. He noted PSU repeatedly finishing with double-digit wins, and appearances in the playoffs and the Big 10 championship. The ceiling has consistently been high. “But I do feel there is a conversation out there, there is a narrative about Penn State that we only believe in Penn State up until a certain point when it’s talking semifinals or winning the national championship,” Stone noted. It’s in those ultimate games where the Nittany Lions stumble and give way to their opponents.

James Franklin ascertained that worry, but also had a confident outlook on it. “We finished fifth in the country last year and people are pissed, right? Like, that’s what the Penn State job is about. You got to embrace that,” Franklin said humbly. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished. We’ve been as consistent as any program in the country… but I also understand fully embrace that we got to take that next step, and it’s winning those games that you’re talking about… this year is all about taking those steps. Like Mark brought up, we got a core group of guys coming back that we’re going to rely on heavily. [We] can’t wait,” Franklin countered.

The returning production is a key reason why the Nittany Lions are expected to make a run to the finals this year. And it’s high time they do that. This is probably the best shot James Franklin has at finally accomplishing his dream, and bringing back a title to Happy Valley that last graced it in 1986. Will the cards fall his way this season? We’ll have to wait and watch!