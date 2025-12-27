James Franklin Dealt Heavy Consequences of Virginia Tech Having No QB1

James Franklin’s honeymoon period at Virginia Tech is proving to be shorter than expected. The new Hokies head coach is already dealing with significant roster attrition as players continue to flood into the transfer portal. And one potential reason for that is the missing QB1. The latest blow came on Friday when former top-80 recruit Cameron Seldon announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He becomes yet another offensive weapon departing Blacksburg during this tumultuous offseason.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz broke the news by posting, “Virginia Tech wide receiver Cameron Seldon is entering the transfer portal, his agents @david_benzaken and @IanGrutman tell me and @chris_hummer. Seldon, a former top-80 overall recruit who began his career at Tennessee, ranked second on Virginia Tech this year with 23 catches.”

Seldon’s departure stings a bit more than most because of what he represented for the program. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound junior from Northumberland, Virginia, was the state’s top-ranked prospect coming out of high school. After spending two seasons at Tennessee, Seldon transferred to Virginia Tech before the 2025 season, hoping to make an impact closer to home.

His stat line from this past year tells the story of a player who never quite found his footing. He went for 23 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, with scores against NC State and Louisville. He also added seven carries for 28 yards and contributed on special teams as a kick returner. But those numbers don’t exactly scream ‘featured weapon’ for a guy with his pedigree and athletic ability.​

The bigger issue might be what’s happening at quarterback. Or more accurately, what’s not happening there. Virginia Tech’s signal-caller situation for 2026 is about as clear as mud right now. And that’s probably playing a huge role in Seldon’s decision to look elsewhere. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility, Oklahoma State transfer Garret Rangel has entered the portal, and backup Pop Watson just announced he’s leaving, too.

That leaves James Franklin with two redshirt freshmen, Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand, who have zero meaningful college experience. There’s also a commitment from high school quarterback Troh Huhn for the 2026 class. If you’re a receiver trying to get noticed by NFL scouts, that’s not exactly an inspiring depth chart. It’s tough to blame Seldon for wanting to go somewhere with an established quarterback who can actually showcase his talents.

Franklin needs to hit the portal hard for at least two experienced quarterbacks if he wants to stop the bleeding on offense. Otherwise, he’ll keep watching talented receivers, running backs, and tight ends head for programs with more established offensive situations. Franklin was supposed to bring Penn State-level recruiting and program management to Virginia Tech. But this rocky start shows that rebuilding projects are never as simple as they look from the outside.​

Franklin’s potential solution

The quarterback void that’s driving players like Seldon out the door might not stay empty for long if Franklin gets his way. While Virginia Tech’s signal-caller situation looks bleak right now, The Athletic’s Manny Navarro has identified a potential lifeline. It’s Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who hasn’t yet announced his plans for 2026.

The connection makes almost too much sense when you consider the pieces Franklin brought with him to Blacksburg. “Beau Pribula is an option, but former Penn State coach James Franklin recently hired Ty Howle and Danny O’Brien to run the offense and coach quarterbacks, respectively,” Navarro notes. “Those guys were just working with Grunkemeyer in State College. Grunkemeyer hasn’t announced his plans for 2026.”

Franklin essentially brought Grunkemeyer’s entire coaching infrastructure with him. It creates a ready-made landing spot if the young quarterback decides he’s not interested in learning a new system under new HC Matt Campbell.

Grunkemeyer actually showed some promise when thrust into action this season after Drew Allar’s injury. He completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,079 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions across 10 games. More impressively, he improved dramatically down the stretch under O’Brien’s coaching. That’s the development Franklin needs to sell to his remaining offensive weapons and incoming transfers. Whether that pitch works remains to be seen. But Franklin’s running out of time and options to stop the bleeding on offense.​