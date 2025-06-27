James Franklin Faces Big Trouble as Hugh Freeze’s Masterclass Hits Penn State Where It Hurts Most

Looks like James Franklin can’t escape the downpour, as it keeps raining on his parade. Despite finishing off with a 13-3 record last season and a College Football Playoff berth, Penn State suffered a major recruiting blow. Even with a strong 20-man 2026 class and a proven record, a prized 4-star quarterback flipped to Hugh Freeze and Auburn. For a program aiming for a national championship, this is a significant setback.

Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class got a major boost by landing four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, a flip from Penn State. The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native, who committed to Penn State on April 12th and even took an official visit a month and a half later, ultimately chose Auburn after receiving an offer shortly after that visit. This commitment is huge for the Tigers, who currently have only 7 commits in their 2026 class. But it’s a major blow for James Franklin and his team as they lost a key playmaker from their team.

And Penn State’s insider, Zach Seyko, didn’t mince words before landing James Franklin and his team with a tough reality check on his Locked on Nittany Lions podcast. “He has the arm strength, he has the velocity, he has the work ethic, and he has the willingness to learn and adapt because he’s a much better quarterback prospect than he was six months ago, for example. But it was going to be difficult for Penn State to do this. He’s going to be a quarterback at Auburn. Auburn didn’t flip him with the intention of, well, we’ll convert him to a tight end or a jumbo wide receiver or something like that. No, he will be a quarterback at the next level despite what the naysayers have to say,” Seyko said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No wonder that’s the case. Ranked as the nation’s 11th-best quarterback and 183rd overall prospect, Falzone brings impressive talent and leadership. A two-year starting quarterback and multi-sport athlete (track, field, swimming), he boasts versatility and athleticism. Last season, he threw for 2,135 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding 697 rushing yards and 8 more scores. At 6-foot-4.5, he projects as a strong dual-threat quarterback at the collegiate level. So when Seyko said, “So in my opinion I think this is a big, big loss because of the ability that I think he has with his untapped potential,” he wasn’t fluffing.

AD

Auburn’s 2026 class is now ranked 77th nationally after adding Falzone, but it still remains second-to-last in the SEC. The worst part is that only Falzone and edge rusher Hezekiah Harris are blue-chip prospects on the team. Following the loss of four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle this week, Hugh Freeze faces pressure to regain the recruiting momentum that’s been struggling since Gus Malzahn left in 2020.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big Ten Football Media Days Jul 24, 2024 Indianapolis, IN, USA Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium IN USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 20240724_gma_ga3_0229

Well, Peyton Falzone was in two minds since the start of his recruiting trail. Despite committing to Virginia Tech last June, Falzone reopened his recruitment. Taking advantage of the situation, Penn State quickly jumped in as a frontrunner and ultimately snagged him over other Power Five programs like Iowa and Utah. But it was Auburn’s culture and tradition that sealed the deal for them. “Auburn is a place full of tradition,” he said. “My family and I have spent a lot of time discussing the school and its blend of elite football and high-level academics. It has it all. I’m blessed to be able to play at a school with a strong tradition of faith and family running throughout the university and the community.”

But that’s not the only reason behind Falzone’s move to Auburn. “NIL, what was he offered? I don’t have anything official that says, ‘Hey, I know what Auburn offered in terms of NIL,’ but I do know that it was greater than what Penn State was offering,” Seyko said. Yet, Penn State still has something to celebrate—a dependable quarterback is already on the team. California’s four-star QB Troy Huhn, a top-15 prospect whose stock is rising, is still committed.

Now, with that, James Franklin keeps winning recruiting battles.

James Franklin’s major recruiting win

Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class might see a serious hit after losing Falzone to Auburn, but James Franklin made sure that the talent keeps pouring into his team. He added a four-star tight end, Pierce Petersohn, from Dodge Center, Minnesota. The Nittany Lions offered Petersohn a spot in March, quickly rising to the top of his list after his first visit the following month. His official visit sealed the deal, edging out strong competition from Iowa State and Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spending more time in Happy Valley sealed the deal for Pierce Petersohn, as he was pretty much hooked into the program. “It was good to get back out to campus and meet with the coaches some more and talk about what they see from me,” he said. “It was good to spend a couple of days there, not just one, like last time. I talked to the players more, current players and the recruits. I liked how good the coaches are on and off the field. They’re going to talk to you, and they’re still going to make you the best person you can be.”

For Pierce Petersohn, his relationships with coaches Ty Howle and James Franklin were the main reason behind his inclination towards the team. Their reputation for developing TEs largely influenced his decision. “It’s awesome what they have done,” Petersohn said. “Coach Howle and the rest of the staff have done a great job with the position group and will continue to do a great job.” Now, with Petersohn’s commitment, James Franklin gets his first TE commit.

Back in Triton, he played as a QB and led his team to an 8-3 record and a sectional championship as a junior. This guy recorded 1,479 yards with 17 touchdowns while rushing for 382 yards and nine touchdowns. Impressive, right? But Petersohn offers Penn State more than just football skills. His 6’8” high jump and 48.1-second 400m showcase his superior athletic abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Petersohn joins arguably the nation’s deepest tight end group; since 2021, Penn State has signed seven four-star tight ends, with Petersohn set to be the eighth. Ranked 201st in the On300, he enhances a unit known for talent, toughness, and excellent coaching—a recipe for continued success under James Franklin.