James Franklin Faces Risk of Losing In-State PSU Target as He Names Likely CFB Destination

“I’m still a big believer in transformational relationships and college football being transformational… I’m worried that college football is becoming more and more transactional.” James Franklin said. He has been doing this for a while now, with 12 seasons in Happy Valley. He is not afraid to play in that arena, and NIL does matter, but his pitch is based on trust. And guys in the locker room swear by it. “You can tell he means what he says,” tight end Joey Schlaffer said. He added, “You don’t ever really see that many guys transfer out of here,” referring to Franklin’s ability to maintain stability in the roster.

Yet, Franklin’s relationship-first strategy is set to undergo one of its most difficult in-state tests to date as the 2027 recruitment cycle heats up. This off-season, Penn State has watched several major 2026 targets slip away: Joey O’Brien, committed to Notre Dame, Peyton Falzone flipped to Auburn, Khary Adams committed to Notre Dame, and Grayson McKeogh committed to Notre Dame. Immanuel Iheancho chose Oregon, adding another blue-chip departure. Notre Dame has notoriously flipped top Penn State recruits, but this time the heart of the SEC is in play.

Alabama Crimson Tide is already chasing one of Pennsylvania’s prized in-state recruits. Maxwell Hiller is a massive 6-foot-5, 300-pound OL from the Coatesville area, and Alabama is all in. “Ever since I’ve been on my visit to ‘Bama we’ve been getting a lot closer,” Hiller said. “I’ve been hearing from ‘Bama almost every single day. Whether it’s FaceTimes fromCourtney Morgan, videos from Coach (Chris Kapilovic), videos or texts from whoever. I talk to them almost every single day. They’re definitely a school that’s at the top of my list, and I’m excited to see where things go with them.”

Hiller, a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team selection, started at right tackle for Coatesville last season while also getting limited snaps on the defensive line. Only a few months after Alabama made him an offer on October 28, 2024, Hiller visited Tuscaloosa for the first time on March 31. The visit obviously had an impact. He remarked, “I got to see their practice, I liked how intense everything was, fast tempo. They practiced in the indoor, which was cool to see how they practice like that. I really liked watching Michael Carroll, because he’s a guy I’ve talked to before. It was cool to see him play.” The interactions with Bama have evolved from intros to daily check-ins for Hiller.

According to the On3 prediction, Penn State is still the clear winner on paper, with an 89% chance of Hiller committing. It also sounds like a no-brainer for the Nittany Lions when you hear that Hiller has visited PSU ten times already. But Hiller’s got over 30 offers and Alabama has him as their No. 1 lineman target. ” They say they I’m the No. 1 lineman on their board, so that’s flattering to hear… I like them a lot and definitely can see myself playing there in the future.” Hiller said. It would be a blow for Franklin to watch a homegrown, nationally recognised talent leave for the SEC.

Alabama’s track record might tempt Maxwell Hiller

Let’s face it, Alabama isn’t just another school on the recruiting trail. In terms of offensive line development, they are the gold standard. A major selling point for any top tackle recruit is that the Tide’s O-line was ranked as the best in the country going into the 2025 season by PFF. As the epitome of offensive-line development, they produce NFL players and have a reputation rooted in the legendary era of Nick Saban. Alabama has maintained a 17-year streak of consistent first-round NFL draft picks.

And that’s not easy to earn. PSU does a fantastic job of building relationships, retaining local guys, and pushing them to stay at home. However, in today’s world, recruits are balancing exposure and growth against the comfort of their hometown, and Alabama has excellent lineman development records. Maxwell Hiller is a native of Pennsylvania and has visited PSU ten times. His loss to the SEC would be more grave than just losing a recruit.

The most recent additions to Alabama’s record of 17 consecutive years with a first-round NFL draft pick are Tyler Booker (No. 12 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys and Jihaad Campbell (No. 31 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025. For almost twenty years, every committed freshman could see or become a potential first-round pick in the locker room. This might cause even in-state PSU recruits to reconsider their decision.