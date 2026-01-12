James Franklin Gets Quarter of Penn State Roster to Make AD Pat Kraft Regret Firing

James Franklin isn’t wasting time showing Penn State what they’re missing. In the wake of his controversial firing, Franklin is already leveraging his old connections, and his first significant move is a direct shot across the bow of AD Pat Kraft’s program. Franklin aggressively raids Penn State, pulling five former Nittany Lions players into Virginia Tech, sending a clear message to AD Pat Kraft.

The main highlight of the transfers is Penn State’s ex-TE Luke Reynolds, who appeared in 16 games in the 2024 season, with nine catches totaling 11 yards and one TD. In 2025, he compiled 26 catches for 257 yards, upping his game and drawing praise.

After watching linebackers Caleb Woodson, Sam Brumfield, and Keli Lawson enter the transfer portal, James Franklin was left with less experienced guys and rotational depth. That’s when Franklin moved to his former team to get a key playmaker.

In a move that will surely sting his former employers, Franklin poached Keon Wylie, a linebacker who played the third-most snaps for the Nittany Lions last season

Wylie brings in immediate production, recording 28 tackles and one sack in 2025, including six tackles in Franklin’s last game at Penn State against Northwestern and three tackles in the 22-10 win over Clemson. He comes to Blacksburg with 47 career tackles, 30 solo, and 4.5 sacks over three seasons, playing the third-most snaps among Penn State linebackers last year.

But the list doesn’t just stop at Wylie. James Franklin got defensive lineman Daniel Jennings, tight end Matt Henderson, and wide receiver Jeff Exinor into the team.

Arias Nash entered the portal after limited playtime at Virginia Tech. After Nash entered the portal, James Franklin added Jennings from Penn State. He arrived at Penn State as a former four-star defensive line recruit and now comes into the Hokies team with four full years of eligibility.

He ranks as the 247th best available transfer and the 34th best EDGE transfer nationally. While Jennings has yet to make an impact on college football and isn’t projected as an immediate starter, he can develop under Franklin and get a chance in the future, as he has four years remaining.

After Jennings moved, even Matt Henderson got into the team. Henderson brings size and versatility to the team, as he arrives with athletic traits that translate well to the tight end position. Henderson didn’t play in the 2025 season, as he was redshirted; however, this gives the Hokies a long-term option.

What adds more to his move is that he will now develop under the guidance of his former Penn State coach Ty Howle, who serves as Virginia Tech’s OC and tight end coach.

Then, last but not least, wide receiver Jeff Exinor, who joined the team after notable departures in the position at Virginia Tech. Cameron Seldon and Tucker Holloway’s move to the portal left a big void in the receiving room. But James Franklin isn’t backing down.

He got Exinor, who’s the last Penn State piece to come into the team. He has four years of eligibility left and comes with immense trust in Franklin.

He is known for his strength and toughness and even tends to play like a running back after the catch, preferring to run through defenders. With roster deployment, Exinor can expect more playtime real soon.

Now, spring practice will decide their fate as Franklin now eyes the QB position.

James Franklin adds a key playmaker to the team

Virginia Tech continues to rebuild under new head coach James Franklin, who’s making moves quickly to fill roster gaps, focusing on the quarterback position after the Hokies lost their 2025 starter, Kyron Drones, along with backups William Watson II and Garret Rangel, who entered the portal.

Franklin and staff are rapidly looking for their offensive leader. And to fill up the spot, they got North Carolina quarterback Bryce Baker from the portal.

Baker brings a strong high school experience to Blacksburg. He threw for 3,523 yards, 40 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while posting a 145.2 quarterback rating during his time at East Forsyth High School. He also added 303 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 72 carries, which showcases his all-around game.

But here’s the concern.

Virginia Tech’s QB roster features redshirt freshmen Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand, along with Troy Huhn and Baker, but it still lacks an experienced player with impressive college production. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer might join Virginia Tech, but that’s just a possibility.

Now, James Franklin needs to develop his QB room from scratch, or he might even look for other experienced players to get onto the team.