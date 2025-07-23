James Franklin Gives Major Health Update on Drew Allar as Penn State HC Confirms QB’s New Role

“Drew Allar’s big-game performances are the X factor for Penn State… eight interceptions is unacceptable.” This was ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg as Allar failed to perform in key games despite having improved compared to the 2023 season. So, despite producing 3,327 yards and 302 rushing yards, the ghosts of the past for Allar aren’t moving away. This might be one of the reasons why James Franklin has now come out with a big statement on Allar.

Not all of the woes that Allar faced were entirely his fault, as the receiving corps regressed even more later in the season. For instance, against Notre Dame, the receivers failed to catch a single pass, and the receiving production became dependent on Tyler Warren solely. Still, the lack of mobility and pocket navigation that Allar offered became a prime issue for Penn State. “Allar needs to continue to improve his footwork and decision-making,” said Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com. But now? The issues seem to be fading, at least according to James Franklin.

Franklin appeared on Colin Cowherd’s recent podcast and announced the transition of Drew Allar to a reliable ‘dual threat’ QB. Moreover, he also provided how Allar worked hard in the weight room to achieve the frame for the new dual-threat QB role. “He’s 6’5″. He was 242 pounds. He’s now about 232 pounds. I think the game of football has changed. The old days of the pro-style quarterback who’s just going to stand there and sling it around, that doesn’t exist anymore,” said Franklin. Moreover, it looks like Franklin is expecting much more from the QB.

“He’ll be able to threaten people with his feet, his movements, his ability to extend plays. He’s always been a great decision maker in terms of touchdown to interception ratio. And then what we had to do is we had to go out and get a few more wide outs and continue to develop the ones we had. Guys are going to make more consistent plays for him on the outside,” concluded James Franklin.

The receiving corps undoubtedly has been improved with the addition of several high-profile players like Trebor Pena, DeVonte Ross, and Kyron Hudson. Pena, in particular, had an incredible season with Syracuse as he led the team to a 10-win season, receiving for 900+ yards. Apart from the receiver additions, Penn State’s two-star running backs, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, are returning, who together combined for 2,200+ yards. All in all, the season looks optimistic on paper. Now it remains to be seen how it fairs out on the field.

James Franklin’s ghosts of the past dampen hopes for 2025 season

Penn State in the 2025 season will begin its season with fairly easy games against Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova. Their major test will come in week 4 when they will host reigning Big 10 champions Oregon. That being said, the schedule is fairly easy for Penn State this year, with problematic games against probably UCLA or Indiana. But given their roster quality, they should easily cope. The major problem would then be against Ohio State, that too in Columbus.

“Ohio State has been James Franklin’s nemesis. And then Nittany Lions have to go to Columbus in November, which I think Jacqueline is the first of two matchups we’re going to see between Penn State and Ohio State this season,” said Brad Crawford in his July 21st appearance on CBS Sports HQ. And Bradford is quite right with his stance.

Although Jim Knowles’ expertise would be there with Penn State to provide a solid defensive performance. Still, James Franklin’s past track record against Ohio State (1-10) starting from 2014 doesn’t provide much comfort for Penn State fans. That said, even if they lose that game, with 11 wins they would probably still make it to the playoffs. Still, what if they meet Ohio State in the playoffs?