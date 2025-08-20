James Franklin Gives Trebor Peña & Co. a 3-Game Ultimatum as He Seeks to Change PSU’s Trajectory

“I mean, we finished No. 5 in the country last year, and a good portion of (our fans) are pi–ed, right?” Earlier this summer, James Franklin talked about the expectations at Penn State. A top-five finish would be celebrated with pride at most programs. At the Lions, it only sharpens the pressure under which Franklin has been living for over a decade. But every year, the head coach is only focused on improvements. Be it his coaching staff or on the roster. While the offense was largely a success story in 2024, the WRs were a subject of contention in the playoffs, especially in their loss to Notre Dame. What did Franklin do? Fix it.

In come three key WR transfers. Trebor Pena, Kyron Hudson, and Devonte Ross. With Drew Allar returning and the backfield stacked up, the WRs are the final piece of the puzzle. But naturally, when you add transfers, you spend a lot of time building the chemistry. Practice helps. Scrimmages help better, but nothing helps like in-game experience in the heat of the battle.

In his remarks to the media on August 20, when talking about the wide receiver room, Franklin mentioned transfers Trebor Peña and Kyron Hudson. “Hudson’s steady Eddy. Big, strong, physical, contested catch guy. Very mature, very smart. Peña is obviously very productive… probably better than I thought he was going to be… I’ve mentioned already that I do think he’s a guy that got faster and stronger and more explosive in our strength and conditioning program,” Franklin admitted.

When it comes to the passing game, Penn State finished at No. 9 in the Big Ten in passing yards per game. The total offense was third in the conference, and the rushing game topped the Big Ten. So, it’s clear where the struggles were. Above all, Drew Allar just didn’t feel confident that he could find the WRs in key moments, and not all of it can be put on the QB.

Peña, who recorded 109 career receptions for 1,212 yards and 10 touchdowns at Syracuse, is already flashing more speed and strength than expected. Then there’s Ross, the Troy transfer, who Franklin describes as the type of person whose speed “scares people in space.” Ross looked the part in spring practices, moving efficiently and recklessly after the catch, and he brings an added skill set that the Lions desperately need. Especially given that the offense won’t have the services of Tyler Warren anymore. Ross’s rise could help close that gap and provide Drew Allar with a dependable underneath option.

But Franklin’s main point was a challenge rather than merely a compliment. “It’s going to be really important coming out of the first three games that we feel like we really know what we have with those three guys,” he stressed. The first stretch will serve as a live audition as the second-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki attempts to mold PSU’s identity.

Even though the offense had two elite rushers in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen last season, it could finally balance if Peña, Ross, and Hudson prove themselves ahead of schedule. Basically, the Lions’ chances of breaking into “elite” territory may depend on this trio’s ability to make the passing attack truly dangerous.

James Franklin’s WRs face early-season Test

Of course, there is more to this wide receiver conversation than what meets the eye. Penn State fans want more than just passing yards in September against FIU and Nevada; they want to see these guys perform when Michigan, Ohio State, and the CFP spotlight come. The fact that no wideout made a single catch in last year’s defeat to Notre Dame turned a recurring concern into a glaring weakness for the Lions.

The good news? Franklin and his staff did not stay quiet. With the addition of Peña, Ross, and Hudson, the Nittany Lions now have the necessary size, speed, and reliability to challenge defenses. With Allar’s powerful arm and Singleton-Allen in the backfield, this offense feels much more balanced than it did a year ago. On paper, it appears to be Franklin’s best chance to demonstrate that he is capable of creating more than just a “great” program.

For Penn State, there are no excuses because the first four weeks are spent at home. If this receiving corps is truly different, the results ought to show up early. Franklin might finally have the firepower to silence critics and push PSU into the “elite” category that fans have been screaming for since the 1980s.