James Franklin Invites 100+ Recruits to Virginia Tech After DL’s Tampering Revelation

After taking the reins at Virginia Tech, James Franklin secured several flips from Penn State and was able to retain key commitments. And as VT’s 2026 class jumped from near the bottom of FBS to a Top 25 class early in Franklin’s tenure, the head coach is now turning his attention to building the Class of 2027.

Franklin is reportedly facing a pivotal weekend in recruiting. On Saturday, the Hokies are hosting roughly 90 recruits, with more arriving on Sunday. Altogether, over 100 prospects are expected in the next 48 hours, making it a crucial two-day stretch for Franklin’s first-year staff to impress top targets in the 2027 cycle.

The new VT head coach is rolling out the red carpet for in-state talent and top 2028 prospects, and the spotlight shines brightest on Chris Whitehead, the fourth-ranked 2027 edge rusher. Just 10 days after Franklin visited him, he will be on campus for junior day. But landing this in-state talent would not be easy. He’s drawing heavy interest from other blue bloods, namely OSU, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, and more.

Still, Virginia Tech has a long history of producing elite edge rushers, and that pedigree could be an edge in this recruiting race. The RB room will also be under the spotlight this recruiting weekend, as two RB targets already have official visits scheduled in Blacksburg. Marrieta (Ga.) Kell standout Quinterrius Gipson, the No. 6 RB in the Rivals300, headlines the group, and Creekside’s Gary Walker also has VT firmly in his sights.

The WR and tight end groups are also stacked in the upcoming visit. 4-star WR Iveon Lewis from Richmond (Va.) has Virginia Tech near the top of his list. Anthony Henderson, Tajeh Watson-Martin, and Donte Dent are among other high-profile targets who already feel the Hokies’ pull. Then there’s TE Jordan Karhoff and in-state target Sam Faniel. These players could reshape the offense, and Franklin’s staff has especially circled Karhoff for a long time. Hokies’ offensive coordinator Ty Howle made that clear when he extended one of his first offers to the 4-star TE as soon as he arrived in Blacksburg.

The O-line haul is strong, with Dominic Maser, Q’Mari Hudson, and Carter Mathis headlining a group of tackles and guards ready to hit Virginia Tech. Brentwood Academy teammates Rance Brown and Tyi’Quayvious Duncan picked up Hokies offers earlier this month and didn’t waste time locking in visits.

Then OL coach Matt Moore hit the road to check in on Collins Hill’s Ronald Moore, and now the standout is set to return the favor. While James Franklin has also made personal visits and built relationships that could pay off in the near future, defenders and skill players round out the picture for what shapes up as a massive recruiting weekend.

Edge rusher James Pace, top CB Langston Pridgeon, and safeties like Ryan Wooten and Zayvon Miller are expected. Then, additional corners, linebackers, and rising 2028 talent like Aiden Gibson and Kaden Craft round out this weekend. Now, with the recruiting world’s eyes on Blacksburg, a Virginia Tech defensive lineman revealed a tampering incident.

Jame Franklin’s new home has already faced tampering

Virginia Tech landed a huge retention win when 283-pound DT Kemari Copeland decided to stay for his senior year. Last season, the redshirt junior started all 12 games, earned Third-Team All-ACC honors, and now anchors the D-line after Kody Huisman and Kevin Gilliam Jr. departed. But temptations came knocking for a player of Copeland’s talent.

“Tampering in college football is a real thing, and I’m gonna talk about it,” said Copeland, reflecting on the offers he received mid-season.

In a video posted to X, the Hokies’ standout revealed a text from an unnamed program: “Good afternoon. I have a minimum (censored) on the table for you in the fall portal. Not sure if you have even thought about the transfer portal, but would love to connect with you and your folks about the opportunity this week if you have some availability.”

Here, Copeland explained that ongoing conversations about tampering, including Dabo Swinney calling out Ole Miss, motivated him to speak out. But he won’t be revealing the name of that school.

“I ain’t going to air out no school,” Copeland said. “I’m not going to get nobody in trouble or anything. It’s really serious. I just thought it would be cool to talk about it.”

Copeland’s performance makes him a target; he finished 2025 with 48 tackles and 4.5 sacks. To cap it off, his run defense and pass-rush grades ranked among Virginia Tech’s elite. Surely, Copeland’s production shows why programs covet him and why James Franklin’s VT had to retain him.