James Franklin Issues Strong Demand From Drew Allar As PSU HC Clears Stance on $56M Safety Net

James Franklin knows the weight of expectation better than almost anyone on campus. His record against top-10 teams (4–20) and especially the top five (just 1–14) keeps haunting him. To change the narrative, Franklin will need Drew Allar to deliver on the promise that made him one of the most highly regarded QB recruits in the nation. Allar’s decision to return after last year’s playoff loss ensures Penn State remains in the championship conversation. But it also places him squarely at the center of Franklin’s push to finally win the bigger games.

Allar’s leadership, his bond with Franklin, and his willingness to push through adversity are fueling this team. In the August 22 episode of NBC Sports, when Nicole Auerbach asked Franklin what Drew Allar can bring to the table? Franklin’s response underscored the growing need for his star QB to be better in every facet of the game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily one thing,” Franklin said. “He just needs to continue to get a little bit better in every area. So you know, continue to develop as a leader, continue to develop in the run game. I thought that was a big step he took this year, going from 245 to 235 and be[ing] able to extend plays with his legs.” Leadership is a huge theme on Franklin’s demand list. Last season, Drew was the up-and-coming star, racking up 3,327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 8 picks. It’s a stat line any college QB would kill for. But numbers alone aren’t what Franklin focuses on. Allar’s presence of taking charge of the huddle and not being afraid to check the team’s pulse after a rough drive are equally important.

The offense listens because Drew’s earned that trust, both in practice reps and nail-biting Saturday nights. “Obviously, continuing to be explosive,” Franklin added. “We were one of the more explosive teams in the country last year. But we need more of that specifically in the passing game. And then he’s always done a great job with the touchdown-to-interception ratio, one of the best in the country. We need to continue to build on that.” Now Penn State averaged about 247 passing yards per game, stacking up chunk plays and keeping defenses honest. But Franklin wants even bigger fireworks.

Allar’s 24 touchdowns against just 8 picks put him among the country’s best at protecting the football while still pushing the offense forward. Plus, Allar’s passing game is also in the discussion. He can actually write his name at the very top of Penn State’s all-time passing yards leaderboard. Penn State’s record book is ruled by Sean Clifford. He set the all-time mark at 10,661 passing yards from 2018 to 2022. Chasing him are Trace McSorley (9,899 yards), Christian Hackenberg (8,427). Now, Allar sits at No. 6 with 6,302 yards. And that’s after just two seasons and a handful of games as a full-time starter. What really makes this chase exciting is the CFB setup that creates new opportunities to pad stats. With Penn State aiming for deep postseason runs, Allar could realistically have up to 16 or 17 games to throw every season, more than any previous record holder.

Now, barring injuries and assuming Penn State plays to expectations, Allar needs about 4,400 yards to eclipse Clifford. One more season at his current clip would put him right in the top two. Franklin also validates Allar’s dedication to maintaining his body. That seven-pound weight drop is no accident. He’s moving better, looking sharper, and Penn State’s new offense is ready to let him loose. These strong measures and demands are necessary, especially when Franklin’s job is in question.

James Franklin’s high stakes at Happy Valley

James Franklin has been loudly clearing the air about his hefty $56 million safety net at Penn State. And frankly, he couldn’t care less what the critics say. After years of criticism branding him as “overrated” and questioning his ability to win the big games, Franklin stands firm and unapologetic about his situation. Here’s the deal. Franklin’s contract is one of the most expensive buyouts in college football history. If Penn State wanted to fire him without cause, they’d owe him a staggering $56 million.

But Franklin’s response? “I think is that nobody else cares, so I’m not gonna spend any time on it again. I think at the end of the day, when you took the Penn State job, you knew what came with it.” He knows the narrative that follows him. The lost playoff games, a poor record against top-five opponents, and criticism that he hasn’t yet done enough to win the national title. Yet, Franklin doesn’t waste breath on the critics anymore.

And why does this matter? Because 2025 is pivotal. This Penn State team is arguably the strongest Franklin has ever had. You know, with standout running backs, returning offensive linemen, and a quarterback in Drew Allar ready to leap. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Franklin knows that if he can’t elevate Penn State to win the big games this year, the safety net won’t save him from growing demands to move on.