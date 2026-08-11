James Franklin Makes Demands From Virginia Tech Unit Clear Amid Lingering Concerns

With kickoff less than a month away, VT head coach James Franklin has made it clear that Virginia Tech needs a reliable WR3 to balance its offence. The Hokies return senior Ayden Greene and portal addition Que’Sean Brown from Duke, but behind them the depth chart is filled with less-experienced receivers. That uncertainty has raised concerns, and Franklin set the demand plainly.

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“We need some guys to step up in that [WR] room,” said the VT head coach during his August 9 press conference. “We’ve had that challenge in the past. You know, when you’re able to get some guys on the outside that people are scared of or at least concerned of, it opens everything else up. It opens the tight ends up. It opens the running game up. I also make the argument, the better your running game could be. That also creates stress on the defense, which should create opportunities on the outside as well. That’s where balance is important.”

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VT lost three starting receivers, Da’Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Stephen Gosnell, in 2025, forcing Franklin to rebuild depth from scratch. Greene, who transferred from Tennessee and returned as a senior, recorded 31 receptions for 516 yards last season. The Hokies also retained returning slot receiver Takye Heath, who flashed potential. But injuries to Keylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins left VT without a reliable WR3, dragging the offense near the bottom of the ACC.

Imago October 4, 2025: Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Takye Heath 2 scores a touchdown during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA. /CSM Blacksburg United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_550 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

The same challenge looms in 2026. Heath has the tools to be WR3, but competition remains wide open. Freshman Davion Brown, redshirt senior Marlion Jackson, redshirt sophomore Tyseer Denmark from Penn State, Wiggins, and Shamarius Peterkin all showed flashes this offseason, but Franklin has yet to identify a frontrunner.

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“There’s some really good competition, but we’re going to need some guys to step up and show that they can change the game and beat people when they want to play man coverage and load the box up,” Franklin added.

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If VT can’t find a WR3, defenses will stack the box, choking off the run game and leaving the quarterback exposed. More importantly, OC Ty Howle’s scheme demands a WR3 with speed. Leaning on tight ends instead risks exposing the O-line and disrupting balance.

James Franklin Has Another Problem to Solve

The Hokies still have not named a QB1 for 2026. Though Ethan Grunkemeyer is favored, Franklin told reporters the Hokies will evaluate more before making a final decision. That keeps the battle between former PSU QB Ethan Grunkemeyer and UNC transfer Bryce Baker wide open.

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“Right now they’re all getting reps, and it rotates by day in terms of what reps they’re getting, who they’re getting the reps with, and then we just track everything,” James Franklin said on August 4. “Really, at every position, but at the quarterback position specifically, whether it’s touchdown interception ratio, whether it’s explosive plays, percentage of explosive plays per completion, or whether it’s completion percentage, all those things. We track it all because you need that.”

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Imago November 15, 2025, East Lansing, Michigan, U.S: Penn State quarterback ETHAN GRUNKEMEYER 17 carries the ball during Penn State s 28-10 win over Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. East Lansing U.S – ZUMAm242 20251115_aap_m242_005 Copyright: xScottxMapesx

In 2025, Grunkemeyer started seven games for Penn State, throwing for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns. Baker, meanwhile, did not see snaps at UNC but transferred to Blacksburg this offseason to compete for the job.

Both QBs impressed in the Hokies’ spring game, each completing over 60% of passes and showing poise under pressure. Now it’s up to James Franklin to decide who leads the offense when VT opens against VMI.