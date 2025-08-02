James Franklin Makes Major QB Announcement for Penn State Future as Drew Allar Receives Crucial Advice

James Franklin is out there playing chess with his second man up at the center. Now, behind that calculated game plan, there’s a bigger picture brewing. Franklin’s vision for Penn State’s quarterback future. It’s like he’s not just coaching for the next snap but plotting several moves ahead, carefully shaping who’ll take the reins under center when the time comes. This forward-thinking approach is a balancing act born of experience. And the guinea pigs of this entire Franklin system are Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jaxon Smolik.

Drew Allar is all set to hold the reins for the 2025 season as the starting QB, and he faces a pivotal moment in his senior year with high stakes and big expectations. Behind him, though, is where the real intrigue lies. Penn State is stacking its quarterback room with young talent ready to jostle for the spot once Allar graduates. Both Smolik and Grunkemeyer are in a genuine tug-of-war for the backup role and beyond. And Franklin is not going to set a finishing line to this race anytime soon.

Franklin’s words make you feel the QB room is a hotbed of hustle, where every throw and decision in practice could tip the scales. “Whoever has the best week that week could become the backup quarterback,” Franklin said in a recent press conference. Franklin sees this QB2 race as more than just a backup battle. For him, it’s essentially a proving ground for whoever wants to lead the team someday. Grunkemeyer, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman from Ohio, entered Penn State highly rated. He is a consensus four-star recruit and top-10 quarterback in his class nationally. He’s been working behind Allar and has shown promise by stepping in during the College Football Playoff.

Grunkemeyer has limited early game experience (just one game with two pass attempts). But his poise and arm strength have impressed coaches and teammates alike. He soaks up knowledge like a sponge under QB coach Danny O’Brien. His confidence and calmness in high-pressure moments have also earned praise. On the flip side is Jaxon Smolik, a 6-foot-1, 213-pound redshirt sophomore from Iowa with a remarkable comeback story. Smolik missed the entire previous season due to injury but returned with a bang in spring practices and the Blue-White Game. He graduates from high school as a three-star recruit and ranks lower than Grunkemeyer. His highlight in the spring game, a 47-yard touchdown on a deep ball, showcased his capability to make big plays.

Coaches and Franklin himself noted Smolik’s impressive mental and physical return from injury, hinting that he might challenge the presumed hierarchy. Coach James Franklin openly calls this contest a “true battle,” affirming that both quarterbacks have earned their reps and that the competition is going to “continue throughout the entire year.”

Neither has a lock on the backup job. Instead, it’s about who performs best day-to-day, game-to-game, reflecting a healthy, competitive environment. Looking further down the road, James Franklin’s staff isn’t just waiting around to see who emerges next. They are out there recruiting young stars like Troy Huhn and Peyton Falzone for 2026 signals a smart, proactive mindset. And lining up yet another fierce QB competition that will likely sort out the future face of the Nittany Lions.

Drew Allar’s last shot to prove doubters wrong

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has been under the microscope from fans and critics alike. And especially after some uneven performances in big games like the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame. Allar himself has openly reflected on the challenges he’s faced. He took a hard look at the throws he missed and the decisions he didn’t make at the right time. Instead of shying away, he embraced a growth mindset through the offseason. He also worked closely with coaches to improve his execution and mental game.

He acknowledges the need to “get over the hump.” Especially on those crucial, high-pressure moments against Big Ten powerhouses like Ohio State and Michigan. His track record in those games so far includes some frustrating lows in completion percentage and turnovers. CBS Sports’ Danny Kennel bluntly said, “It’s pretty simple for Drew Allar. He has to step up on the big stages, because that’s where he’s played the smallest.” His physical conditioning has also been a key part of his development. The strength and conditioning coaches say he’s in the best shape of his college career.

He has sharper footwork, improved mobility, and a better ability to evade pressure, all of which have raised his ceiling as a quarterback. And Coach Franklin never stops raving about him. “I think he’s going to take a significant step this year, and I’m proud of him,” Franklin said. “I think he’s the best in the country.” Franklin and his staff are trusting Allar to leverage all these offseason lessons and adjustments to deliver a breakthrough senior season for Penn State.