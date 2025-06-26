James Franklin Put on High Alert With Cold Reminder of PSU’s Oldest Kryptonite

James Franklin took Penn State to the college football playoffs last season, a moment fans had been waiting for years to see. But if you look deeper at how they got there, the same old cracks start to show up. Although their regular season was impressive last year, losing only one game, changed the narrative. They lost that game at home to Ohio State (13-20), and that too after building a lead. Later, they got the title shot against Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game. And again, Franklin’s squad echoed the same concerns.

They defeated teams like Boise State and SMU, but when tested against higher caliber competition, such as Notre Dame (24-27), the same pattern unfolded. It is quite transparent now that PSU handles teams quite comfortably that are weaker than them. But things fall apart whenever they’re up against the big names.

CFB insider Josh Pate addressed the same issue on 104-5 The Zone . He said “The two criticisms of him [James Franklin] are that he can’t beat the big teams, such as Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, maybe. Now, they haven’t won the Big 10 in a long time. Like they haven’t competed for a national title.” Pate’s analysis isn’t wrong; the last time Penn State won the Big 10 title was back in the year 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While discussing the CFB coaches pressure index, Pate reflected how he thinks Franklin has the most to prove this year. “I do think James Franklin is number one on the competitive pressure index this year. Because not only does he return a quarterback, a couple of thousand-yard tailbacks, four offensive linemen,” Pate said.

AD

He also highlighted Penn State’s long acknowledged weakness at wide reciever room, saying they “They did really good finally at receiver in the portal.” Indeed their defense did take a significant step forward by hiring Jim Knowles, whose Buckeye units were among nation’s top contendors. “They went and got Ohio State’s defensive coordinator; they should have a top 10-15 unit on that side of the ball. Oregon has to come to them white out first five weeks of the year. And there’s inconsistency and a lack of returning production everywhere else in the Big 10. So like it’s Penn State’s to lose.” The roaster is stacked, Devonte Ross, Trebor Pena, and Kyron Hudson will be joining the in-house WRs of Franklin’s team.

The center piece is also prominent with Drew Allar showing up again for them, who threw for 3327 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season. It seems Penn State has everything for a serious run. But the question is, can they deliver when it matters most? Even within Penn State’s own ranks, not everyone is convinced.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

PSU alum put Texas over Franklin’s squad in his top 5 2025 teams

PSU alum, Adam Breneman, recently talked about his top 5 teams in the upcoming college football season. And surprisingly,Penn state didn’t make it to the top spot. Breneman put Texas at no. one while putting the Nittany Lions at the second spot, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Clemson.

Here’s what Breneman said about the Longhorns, “This team is loaded. Arch Manning is that dude in the Longhorns are stacked at every skill position. On defense, they might have the best defensive tackle rotation in the country. They are physically explosive.” Texas had Alfred Collins and Jahdae Barron in their defense last year, but they are now in the NFL. However, the Longhorns still have one of the most feared defenses for the upcoming season, according to many analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the Downplay he also reflected that one area PSU made strides. Breneman shed light on PSU’s WR room, saying. “They went all in on fixing the one thing that held them back last year, wide receiver. Three big-time wide receivers are coming in from the transfer portal. We have a lot of exciting youth in that room. So that room has really taken a step forward.”

It’s make or break for Franklin this season, if they can change its near-miss narrative and deliver where its needed the most. Penn State might claim its place among college football’s elites.