James Franklin Still Actively Involved at PSU Despite Virginia Tech Move, Says His Replacement

James Franklin has finally landed at his next job, over a month after being fired by the Nittany Lions. In his absence, Penn State’s fortunes didn’t change much, as their only win came in Week 12. Interim head coach Terry Smith was asked on Monday whether he’s in touch with his former boss. We finally have an answer.

“I missed answering a question earlier on Monday. Do I talk to James Franklin? I talked to him probably every other day. So I’m in communication with him,” Smith stated on November 19.

Franklin hired Smith onto his first Penn State staff in 2014 and quickly turned him into one of his most trusted lieutenants. After Franklin got the Virginia Tech gig, Smith publicly congratulated him and said he was “really happy” that the former bounced back so fast. Franklin, on his part, talked about Smith being at his house “a couple of nights ago” and said they still speak “all the time.” However, with all this happening, the dynamic is a bit different now.

Franklin is actively calling Penn State recruits and even flipped 4-star QB Troy Huhn for a Virginia Tech visit. Now, Smith has openly labeled him an “immediate threat.” He said, “With the uncertainty of the next head coach, … the most important thing that we can do is to protect the locker room. When it comes to high school recruits, [Franklin] has an advantage right now because we don’t have a permanent head coach.” Yet, with all this in play, Smith keeps the line open. And he thinks this way because he sees it as “just business,” built on a relationship where they’ve taken bullets for each other for years.

Moreover, whatever Franklin has done for the Happy Valley can never be forgotten. And that’s why it didn’t take him long to find a new landing spot, which necessarily helped his former workplace to get a financial relief of just $9M. Franklin went 128–60 in his 12 years at Penn State and three at Vanderbilt. He shows up with a résumé that includes winning over 68% of his games. But his real success came on the recruiting front as he guided Penn State to numerous top 10 classes.

James Franklin playing the Pied Piper?

James Franklin’s move to Blacksburg can legitimately bring a fear of mass exodus from Happy Valley, and there are reasons for that. Let’s start with the one who remains in close contact with the fired head coach. When someone asked Terry Smith if he wanted to join his former boss at Virginia Tech, he didn’t rule it out. “Anything is a possibility,” Smith said when asked about potentially reuniting with Franklin.

“I love the game of football. I will be coaching the game of football on Saturday, and God forbid, or God willing, next Saturday. And then after that, we’ll let business take care of business. But all that matters is we have to beat Nebraska.” The relationship goes way back, so let’s not be surprised. As of Wednesday night, the athletic department directory no longer showed nine Penn State football staffers. Franklin attended Pat McAfee’s show and laid it plainly.

“As you know, I have guys who have been with me. When I left Vanderbilt and went to Penn State, I brought 16 people with me.” It’s not just one or two behind-the-scenes names either. Personnel chief Andy Frank and chief of staff Kevin Threlkel are already in the mix, and Franklin made it clear more will join. “I’ve got guys that have been with me and they will continue to be on the staff,” he said.

It’s not far-fetched to assume that some of the coaches currently at Penn State may soon join their former boss at Virginia Tech. Moreover, the head coach may bring in his own staff to Happy Valley.