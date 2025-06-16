James Franklin Talks ‘White Out’ Game in Powerful Message to Penn State Fans as He Opens Up on Major B1G Record

The momentum Penn State built during the 2024-25 season isn’t fading—it’s growing louder in Happy Valley. After reaching the Big Ten Championship and the Orange Bowl, the Nittany Lions proved they belong in the national conversation. But both games ended just short, leaving behind the feeling of unfinished business. James Franklin, now over a decade into his tenure, knows that feeling too well. Backed stronger than ever by the university’s leadership—Chairman David Kleppinger, President Neeli Bendapudi, and AD Pat Kraft—Franklin isn’t just chasing big wins anymore. He’s chasing a natty, and the school is finally all in behind him. Can this be the year it all clicks?

The momentum isn’t just about talent; it’s about timing, belief, and finishing what they started. With the playoff format shifting and the national spotlight growing, the pressure is on. But so is the energy. And if Franklin has his way, Penn State might be gearing up for something unforgettable.

That message came through loud and clear on June 15 in Philadelphia, where Franklin stood before a fired-up crowd and laid down the challenge. The support from fans, players, and now even the top brass is louder than ever—and Franklin is leaning into it.

“We had about 125 people last year, so to see how this has grown is phenomenal, and we’re so appreciative,” Franklin told the crowd. “The thing that makes Penn State special—and always has—is our people, and that includes our players. So I’d like all the current players to come up here, and all the lettermen to come up here, because there’s a bunch of you guys here, and I want you to be ready this year.”

As he recognized all the players and talents behind that successful run at the event, Franklin skillfully blended heart and humor. He stayed true to his core message: it’s always been about the people—past, present, and future—who define his journey. “Yeah, so when we talk about what makes Penn State special, it’s all of you, and it’s all of these young men behind me,” Franklin said, nodding toward the players. “The sense of community that we have as a program is like nothing else.”

Now entering his 12th season in Happy Valley, Franklin noted the personal milestone and the family environment that’s fueled his tenure. “I’m very proud of the fact that I’m going into year 12 at Penn State as the second-longest tenured head coach in the Big 10. And that’s important because of the sense of community that we have.”

Franklin also looked ahead, bringing focus to a team that enters the 2025 season with real championship hopes. “There’s a lot of excitement about our program right now,” he said. Then, with a glance back, he reminded the crowd of where this journey began. “It was a very, very challenging time,” Franklin said, referencing his first years with Penn State. “It’s a tremendous example of what makes Penn State so special and where we are at right now. Most people have us ranked anywhere between No.5 and No.1 in the country.”

He wasn’t exaggerating. Last year, the Nittany Lions were in the preseason top-5 for the first time since 2021, and they are now seen as legit contenders. And with that spotlight comes anticipation, especially around one of the most popular traditions in college football: the White Out game…..

“We open the season against Nevada. I expect that place to be rocking,” Franklin said, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Then he leaned into the hype even more. “Since you guys came up tonight, I thought I would let you know what nobody else knows right now… what is the White Out game? The White Out game will be… I can’t tell you. I wish I could.”

While James Franklin played coy, buzz around campus points toward the September 27th home matchup against Oregon as the likely White Out game. The primetime clash is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC, and the atmosphere should be electric. Not to mention, they are also hosting two Big Ten opponents, Nebraska and Indiana, at Beaver Stadium this year. Last year’s White Out against Washington drew over 110,000 fans and ended in a 35–6 statement win.

As the night wound down, Franklin stayed focused on his central message. He thanked the fans, players, and alumni, saying the support system around the program is what sets Penn State apart. He made it clear that his door is always open—for advice, for help, or just to talk.

James Franklin on the BCS debate

While Franklin celebrated the present, he also took time to question the current playoff format—bringing back an old conversation about fairness in college football. The College Football Playoff’s first year with a 12-team setup brought more chaos and excitement. But as Franklin pointed out, it hasn’t exactly solved every problem. In fact, it might’ve created new ones.

“The CFP has overall been more well-received than the BCS was in its heyday, but not everyone agrees. Penn State coach James Franklin recently criticized the ‘bias’ present within the CFP system and said he would like to return to something that more closely resembles the BCS,” reported College Sports Wire’s Tyler Nettuno.

Franklin also raised an often-ignored point about regional bias in the playoff selection process. Speaking directly to CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns, Franklin made his stance clear.

“It’s funny, because I think there’s all these complaints about the BCS, but then we go to this, and I think it goes back to really, my answer is, the problem is, everybody voting and everybody involved in the process—whether you want to be biased or not, we all are biased,” Franklin said. “I think in a lot of ways, you could make the argument a formula could be better. But we didn’t love the formula. So we went to this other system.”

Franklin’s point is simple: humans, by nature, carry bias. And when those biases influence who makes the playoff, it opens the door to inconsistencies. He’s not alone in feeling that a computer-based system, like the old BCS formula, might remove some of that subjectivity. “In my mind, a formula makes the most sense because it takes the bias out that we all have,” Franklin added.

The BCS, though far from perfect, was built to deliver a true national title matchup by removing human influence from the rankings. It relied on stats, formulas, and rankings to determine the top two teams. And while fans complained when teams got left out, at least the process was clear-cut.

Even if Franklin supports a return to the BCS-style format, it’s highly unlikely. Networks like ESPN have turned the selection committee into a weekly primetime drama. The debates, the reveals, the projections—it’s all built for television. Ditching the committee would mean ditching a major revenue stream. So while James Franklin can raise the flag, and rightfully so, the reality is that the playoff committee isn’t going anywhere.