James Franklin Targets 2 Ex-PSU QBs to Rescue Virginia Tech from Ongoing Crisis

Now that James Franklin is officially Virginia Tech’s head coach, his priority is obvious. He has to find a quarterback who can execute his vision and help the Hokies climb back into relevance. With Kyron Drones, Collin Rangel, and now Pop Watson all gone via the transfer portal, Franklin is staring at a position room that consists of nothing but true freshmen A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan. Neither of whom took a single snap in 2025. To address this, Franklin is targeting guys who already know his system, his expectations, and what it takes to win in a Power Four conference.

Ethan Grunkemeyer is the first name generating buzz in Blacksburg circles. The redshirt freshman from Lewis Center, Ohio, was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He won the backup job at Penn State entering 2025. When Drew Allar went down with a season-ending injury, Grunkemeyer stepped in and started the final seven games of the season, including a Pinstripe Bowl victory. He finished the year completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Pete Nakos writes, “One early school to watch in this recruitment is Virginia Tech, where Grunkemeyer could reunite with former Penn State head coach James Franklin.” That reunion makes perfect sense. Grunkemeyer knows Franklin’s offense inside and out. And Franklin knows exactly what he’s getting in a quarterback who’s already proven he can start and win at a high level.​

Then there’s Beau Pribula, whose path is a bit more complicated but equally intriguing. Pribula originally transferred from Penn State to Missouri before James Franklin left for Virginia Tech. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Thursday that “Missouri quarterback transfer Beau Pribula plans to visit Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, a source tells @CBSSports.” The fact that Virginia Tech is getting an official visit speaks volumes. Pribula could’ve chosen to stay at Missouri or explore other high-profile options, but Franklin’s recruiting pitch clearly resonated.

Sources also told On3 that “two early schools to watch for the former Penn State transfer quarterback are Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech,” confirming that the Hokies are right in the thick of this race.

So what do these two quarterbacks actually bring to the table for Virginia Tech? Grunkemeyer, even with less experience, is a better deal than Pribula. He has legitimate starting experience against Big Ten competition and three years of eligibility remaining. Analysts have praised his quick release, arm strength, and ability to hit receivers in stride.

Pribula, meanwhile, is more skilled than Grunkemeyer. But that’s because he has already been playing for three years and only has a year left in his eligibility. Still, Franklin recruited and developed him once already, so there’s built-in trust and familiarity that can’t be replicated with a cold portal acquisition.​ The decision depends on Franklin’s vision. If he wants to develop a team from scratch and build a winning culture, Grunkmeyer is a good choice. But if Franklin wants to go directly for the natty in his first year at VT, Pribula is better. For Virginia Tech, landing either of these quarterbacks would be a massive win in Franklin’s first recruiting cycle.

Franklin is building more than just a roster

Franklin is assembling a coaching staff that blends NFL pedigree with deep Virginia Tech roots. The latest addition is Anthony Midget, who’s leaving his role as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant secondary coach to become Virginia Tech’s cornerbacks coach. What makes this hire particularly compelling is that Midget is a former Hokie himself. He earned third-team All-American honors and first-team All-Big East recognition as a defensive back from 1996 to 1999 before being drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons.

He’s spent the last decade-plus coaching in the NFL with stints as secondary coach for the Tennessee Titans (2020-2022) and the Houston Texans (2018-2019). He worked under legendary coaches like Mike Vrabel and Mike Tomlin. Franklin has now paired him with Vic Hall, another recent hire who’ll coach the nickel position.

What’s especially interesting is that Midget has a history with Penn State, too. He coached safeties for the Nittany Lions in 2013 under Bill O’Brien, just one year before Franklin arrived in Happy Valley. He also worked with former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Brent Pry at Georgia Southern. So there’s already familiarity with the program’s recent defensive schemes. This hire shows that Franklin is serious about rebuilding Virginia Tech’s secondary, which has been a glaring weakness in recent years. And he’s doing it by bringing in guys who know how to develop NFL-caliber talent.