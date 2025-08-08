James Franklin Throws Shade at Michigan & Sherrone Moore in Unexpected Penn State Announcement

“No one believes at this point that Michigan didn’t win the national title fair & square.” The NCAA president, Charlie Baker’s statement, might have been a bandage on the wounds that Michigan got after their sign-stealing scandal broke. But in reality, even now, college football fans don’t hesitate to deny that the 2023 national title win for Michigan was “fair and square.” From Ohio State fans to coaches subtly throwing shade at Sherrone Moore and Michigan, now only time can absolve Michigan of their alleged “sins.” But before that happens? Michigan’s got a subtle message from James Franklin.

“It is what it is. I guess time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we’re the champs again,” said former Michigan player Aidan Hutchinson. It’s prudent to think like Hutchinson if you’re a Michigan fan. But James Franklin? He has cause to be worried about the transgressions that Michigan was alleged to be committing. And that’s the reason the head coach has announced his plans for another press box at Beaver Stadium. The reason?

It has to do with deterring teams from stealing Penn State’s signs and signals, as Franklin said. “We’re going to have a really nice press box on either side. I know you guys have loved that, yeah. That naval ship that has been looking about to fall off the side of the stadium for all those years. But from that standpoint, it really didn’t matter. So now, it’s where’s the best side to be on to see the game. And also maybe stop some people from stealing signals,” said Franklin as he answered reporters’ questions in a recent training camp press briefing.

Penn State had announced a $700 million renovation project as Penn State’s trustees passed the resolution last year in May. The plans for the stadium renovations at the time included designs to alleviate congestion, an expansion of the concourse, and the construction of an improved press box. To do that, Penn State demolished the old press box in January, and the construction of the new one is in full throttle.

For now, though, Penn State is planning an arrangement to make temporary seating available for two years as the renovations take place, with the project expected to finish by 2027. As for James Franklin’s message about sign stealing, it’s probably directed at all the teams apart from Michigan. Why?

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore screams from the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0204

Back in 2023, a survey revealed that more than 75% of the CFB teams engage in some form of sign stealing, and a Power 5 assistant even called it “incredibly rampant.” Of course, that doesn’t justify it, but it’s understandable to be wary of the threat just like James Franklin is, right? As for Franklin’s 2024 season? He has some ghosts from the past to scare away.

James Franklin clears the air regarding a major 2024 setback

Last year looked pivotal for James Franklin as he made it to the playoffs and defeated teams like SMU and Boise State in the playoffs. But then came the major hurdle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Notre Dame came with everything they had, and Penn State couldn’t quite repel the offensive onslaught that the Irish brought as they won 27-24. Now, the flaws in that game have come back to haunt James Franklin.

James Franklin, however, cleared the air regarding the wide receivers not catching a single pass in that game and echoed upgrades being done for Drew Allar to perform. “That was a part of going out to the transfer portal and hitting the wide receiver position to get more playmakers around him while we’re developing the guys [that] we have on our current roster,” said Franklin on Ross Tucker’s podcast. And Franklin isn’t wrong, though; the upgrades are undoubtedly impressive.

Penn State, after the Notre Dame setback, has brought in receivers like Kyro Hudson, Devonte Ross, and Trebor Pena from the transfer portal and looks to give more playmaking quality to Drew Allar. Trebor Pena, especially, is an incredible player as he led Syracuse to 10 wins last season and received 900+ yards. Other players, like Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, too, come after receiving 462 yards and 1,043 yards respectively, and carry immense promise to perform for Penn State.