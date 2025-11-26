James Franklin Virginia Tech Contract Forces 4-Star Recruit to De-Commit From Penn State

Virginia Tech HC James Franklin’s hire became official just eight days ago. And not even one week after unpacking his office, he already pulled off his first heist in Blacksburg. He pulled the longest-tenured pledge, locked in since August 2023, straight out of Penn State’s 2026 class.

“NEWS: Four-star RB Messiah Mickens has committed to Virginia Tech, a source tells ESPN,” Eli Lederman reported on X on November 25. “Mickens, ESPN’s No. 13 running back in 2026, is the first former Penn State pledge to follow James Franklin to Blacksburg. Just the start for the Hokies before the early signing period.”

Messiah Mickens is the No. 141 player nationally, becoming James Franklin’s first ESPN 300 pickup as Hokies coach.

Per sources, Messiah Mickens was one of the very first recruits James Franklin dialed after getting hired on November 17. Originally focused on Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Indiana, he decommitted from Penn State just two days before visiting Blacksburg. After an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, Franklin’s pitch convinced him to flip his commitment and join the Hokies.

Messiah Mickens’ commitment to Virginia Tech is a major coup, as this immediately gives Franklin the credibility that his influence can reshape a top-tier recruiting class. With the early signing period opening on December 3, landing a player of Mickens’ caliber just within nine days marks a strong start to Franklin’s tenure. But the HC aside, why did VT suddenly become the favorite? This is where a separate recruiting domino fell.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Virginia Tech. Oklahoma’s recent flip of four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. from Texas A&M cleared the way for Messiah Mickens to become the Hokies’ top target. With the path open, Virginia Tech quickly solidified Mickens’ commitment, making him the centerpiece of their 2026 class. Standing 5’10”, built like a classic B1G bruiser, and fresh off winning Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, he brings real production too with 696 rushing yards, 6 TDs, and 8.5 sacks in just six games after returning from a torn meniscus. And with his winning resume, the long-term picture gets even more interesting.

Messiah Mickens now becomes the crown jewel of VT’s 2026 class, joining an RB room already loaded with Marcellous Hawkins and Jeff Overton Jr. And with the early signing period opening December 3, James Franklin’s early momentum is turning things in their favor.

James Franklin’s swing at Penn State

Messiah Mickens isn’t the only heartbreak James Franklin has for Penn State. He’s circling back for more in longtime GM Andy Frank, who remains in Happy Valley for now. He’s trying to finish a 2026 class that’s losing pieces by the week while knowing he’ll almost certainly join the Hokies in Blacksburg when the dust settles. That leaves Penn State with a patchwork operation with interim HC Terry Smith attempting to fend off the exact staff they spent years building.

3-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah is at the top of the list. He already held a Virginia Tech offer under Brent Pry and visited before, making this an easy restart for James Franklin. Next is offensive tackle Benjamin Eziuka, who reopened his recruitment after the HC’s firing. He visited Cincinnati last weekend and now has an official visit lined up with the Hokies, giving VT a prime shot at flipping him, too. And those two names are just the start.

Penn State’s 2026 class is coming apart fast. 4-star tackle Kevin Brown committed to West Virginia this week, and the Hokies are pushing for more. VT also hosted a heavy group of current and former PSU commits, including QB Troy Huhn, safety Matt Sieg, TE Pierce Petersohn, and lineman Thomas Wilder. With James Franklin already settled in Blacksburg and December closing in, the Hokies have a clear advantage heading into the signing period.