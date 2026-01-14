James Franklin & Virginia Tech Finally Bow Down to 2026 ACC Schedule Change

James Franklin is gearing up for a high-stakes rebuild in 2026 as the new head coach of Virginia Tech. However, he was yet to adhere to an important ACC rule for the upcoming season. But on Wednesday, January 14, Franklin officially crossed that task off his to-do list.

Virginia Tech cancelled its 2026 game with James Madison. According to the press release from VT, the Sept. 26, 2026, game was axed because the scheduling rules “reduced available nonconference scheduling opportunities for league members.” The Hokies are among the 12 teams that will play 9 ACC games from this year onwards. Now, Virginia Tech owes JMU an $800,000 buyout fee to walk away from the game.

With JMU in play, the Hokies were looking at a 13-game schedule, with 4 non-conference games. Virginia Tech only found its 9 ACC team in December 2025, onboarding SMU as an opponent. The non-conference schedule was where the cut was going to happen, because the addition of the Mustangs also fulfilled the quota of 10 P4 games. Now, Virginia Tech plays Old Dominion, VMI, and Maryland, bringing the season’s total to 12 games.

The Dukes were likely to be axed because Maryland is a P4 opponent. The Terps were pretty much guaranteed to stay on since the ACC also has a rule of playing at least one P4 opponent on their non-conference schedule. VMI is an in-state FCS opponent, which is why they were unlikely to be removed.

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech had already cancelled 4 games in a series that was supposed to run till 2031. As per the changes in their agreement, the games running from 2027 to 2029 are now off the board, along with the one scheduled in 2031. The 2026 and 2030 matchups remain. They also make for an interesting opponent despite coming from the Sun Belt. The Hokies enjoy a slim 4-3 lead, having been routed by the Monarch 45-6.

Keeping JMU on the schedule would have increased competition for Virginia Tech from a playoff perspective. A lot is on the line for the program this year, especially with James Franklin in the picture. He’s been to the playoffs before, and the standards at Blacksburg have gone up to that level with his arrival. That’s why JMU’s exclusion will be a blessing for VT football.

Virginia Tech playoff scenario without JMU in play

Virginia Tech can make the playoffs through two gateways: by winning the ACC championship or by getting an at-large bid. The first option is the better one, since it firmly puts the Hokies in the playoffs. An at-large bid is difficult to get, considering the logjam that occurred during the 2025 season. Miami was nearly out of the playoffs in 2025 despite losing only twice in the season.

James Franklin has to ensure that Virginia Tech, which has recorded 2 consecutive losing seasons, doesn’t lose more than 2 games. Clemson and Miami will make that dangerous duo. Also, the Hokies have to ensure that they cruise past Virginia, a big rivalry game. Winning it will give a major head-to-head advantage to Franklin, especially if he also finds himself in a similar spot like Cristobal did in 2025.

JMU no longer has the trailblazing Bob Chesney as head coach. But it now has Billy Napier, whose story this past year followed a similar arc to that of James Franklin. Like the Hokies coach, Napier is also on safer ground and has the potential to win big. If that were to happen, Virginia Tech might have to kiss its playoff hopes goodbye for this season.

James Franklin should make his debut with a sensational 10+ winning season to make the playoffs. He is now getting enough funds to raise the standard of Virginia Tech football and is also getting some good players to make this pipe dream come true. Now that JMU is out of the picture, his job has become a lot easier.