James Franklin Warned of QB Room Exodus After Auburn Hands Penn State a Tough Blow

“I do think James Franklin is number one on the competitive pressure index this year.” CFB insider Josh Pate weighed in on the “hot seat” conversations, underscoring that Penn State HC James Franklin is squarely under strain this summer. Short of winning a national championship in the College Football Playoff, Franklin still holds an 85% approval rating from Penn State supporters. That pressure carries over into the quarterback room, amplifying every move. Star Quarterback Drew Allar returns for his senior year in a respectable unit, though not one that’s swimming with established experience outside of Allar.

Now, let’s discuss the curveball that has Penn State insiders biting their nails: the switch of four-star QB Peyton Falzone from Penn State to Auburn. Falzone, the local Pennsylvania product with an arm that shot cannonballs, was set to be a part of Happy Valley’s future. It was a surprise move to most insiders, however, who regarded Falzone as a regular visitor and probable foundation stone in the 2026 class. Insiders are concerned that if Penn State can’t retain elite in-state talent from getting away, it may be an omen of more difficult times to come in the new age of college football.

In a recent interview between Auburn insider Zac Blackerby and PSU insider Zach Seyko, they break down the future of the Nittany Lions’ roster. “It impacts the long-term outlook. It’s not ideal,” Seyko says on the Locked on Nittany Lions channel on 28th June. “Well, Penn State has a second QB. They had another QB already, so they’ll be fine. They’re going to lose two quarterbacks probably over this next cycle, between Drew Allar to the NFL draft and just being out of eligibility. And then they’re going to have a QB battle going into the spring. And then, because of the transfer portal, you’re going to lose one of them.”

Currently, the Nittany Lions are set with Drew Allar, the senior and obvious starter, but the world knows he’s got NFL aspirations, and this is his last year being eligible. Behind him, there’s a good backup in redshirt freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer, and a couple of other names—Jaxon Smolik, Bekkem Kritza, and Jack Lambert—filling out the depth chart, but they all have had limited exposure and are not battle tested. When Allar departs, that’s one quarterback down, and it’s nearly a lock in today’s sport that when there’s a competition for the starting role. Seyko also recalls the kind farewell to Beau Pribula.

“What we saw with Penn State and Beau Pribula,” He says. “He is now in the SEC at Missouri, right? This is going to be an instance where Penn State’s probably going to make a decision rather quickly so that that QB can have the opportunity to go into the portal, find another landing spot.” Pribula had spent two seasons serving as a backup for Drew Allar. When Allar came out and said he’d be back for the 2025 season, it was obvious that the coaches weren’t going to hand Pribula the starting role anytime in the near future. The timing made it even more complicated. The College Football Playoff overlapped with the NCAA’s transfer portal window, and Pribula faced a gut-wrenching choice.

James Franklin deemed it a “no-win situation” and praised Pribula for his decision, understanding that if he waited too long, all the good landing spots would be taken. This is the new normal: when a dude doesn’t get the job, he heads out looking for greener pastures. That’s why Peyton Falzone’s flip to Auburn hurts so much—he was going to be another insurance policy, another talented player for the future.

Peyton Falzone’s stunning switch

Peyton Falzone committed to Penn State in April following an impressive junior campaign: With 2,135 yards passing for 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions, along with 697 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He was the type of in-state big-time talent Penn State enjoys to anchor its program around, and as his father coached at Nazareth High, it seemed to be the ideal union. But recruiting is never sleeping, and Auburn knocked on Falzone’s door just days after his official visit to Penn State. Desperate for energy after a slow start to their 2026 recruiting season, the Tigers grabbed an opportunity and took it.

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze put on a late but spirited pursuit, inviting Falzone to become the focal point of their class. Why did Falzone switch allegiances? For one, Auburn fit all his criteria. In his words, the combination of “elite football and high-level academics” at Auburn, coupled with a tight-knit sense of community at the school, made the difference for him and his family.

It didn’t hurt that Auburn’s offer contained a clear road to playing quarterback—a position that Falzone had to struggle to play in high school, only moving to receiver out of necessity. For James Franklin’s squad, the loss is bitter. The flip reminds us how rapidly fortunes shift in the NIL and transfer portal age, and how even the most “locked-in” recruits can be swayed by the right pitch.