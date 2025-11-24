James Franklin’s $41.7M Virginia Tech Move Forces G5 HC Protégé to Address Rumors of Joining Him

James Franklin is already making moves as Virginia Tech’s head coach. He is changing the staff, intending to rebuild the program. Those moves have fueled rumors about a Group of Five head coach potentially joining Virginia Tech, which he was forced to address.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Pat McAfee Show, James Franklin revealed that he plans to interview both Penn State and Virginia Tech staff members. He explained that he wants to shortlist candidates for his new staff. With positions still open, rumors pointed to Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne as a possible addition. However, Rahne dismissed the idea.

“I’m saying that these rumors that Coach Franklin and I have talked about this job and whatever, that’s not true. And Coach Franklin has a job to put together. I have a job to coach this team,” Rahne said in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have every intention in the world of being the head coach of this team for as long as Dr. Selig and Dr. Hemphill will let me. Listen, I love this place. My family loves this place.”

Ricky Rahne and James Franklin have a long history of working together.

The duo has been there in three different programs: Kansas State, Vanderbilt, and Penn State. Under Franklin, Rahne transitioned from an offensive graduate assistant to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Ultimately, that road led to his breakthrough in head coaching at Old Dominion.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he might not be able to get Rahne on his side, Franklin sure has set his sights on Penn State’s longtime general manager of personnel and recruiting, Andy Frank, and chief of staff, Kevin Threlkel. More are expected to follow the $41.7 million head coach, now that Virginia Tech has committed $15.5 million to his staff of assistants and supplemental staff. The supplemental staff includes data analysts, recruiting and quality control staff, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Inside the $41.7 million James Franklin contract

The program is undergoing a major change, focusing on rebuilding its athletic programs by approving an increase to its total athletics budget of $229 million over the next four years in September. So, the Hokies are planning on splashing big money, starting with James Franklin. After accepting a final $9 million buyout payment from Penn State, James Franklin signed a five-year, $41.7 million contract with Virginia Tech.

The deal will pay Franklin $6 million in 2026 and gradually increase to $13.25 million by 2030. It will pay Franklin $6 million in 2026 and gradually increase to $13.25 million by 2030. The deal also includes perks. Franklin will receive an annual $800,000 bonus tied to Virginia Tech’s TV viewership.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will also get more support staff money based on the number of games Virginia Tech wins. Assistants will receive a $200,000 raise, and supplemental staff will receive $125,000 for winning six games, and those bonuses will increase to $800,000 and $575,000, respectively, for a 12-win season.