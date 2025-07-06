James Franklin’s Latest Four-Star Only Reinforces PSU Alum’s Concern Over Recruiting Woes

The fireworks and celebrations weren’t the only things lighting up Happy valley on 4th of July. James Franklin and the staff secured a key player for their 2026 recruiting class. A fresh defensive weapon, and that too a four-star edge rusher, is headed to Penn State. His speed and athleticism already have people talking. It is being said that he is the kind of player who fits PSU’s long-standing reputation on defense.

The commitment has been buzzing on social media, but one former Nittany Lion wasn’t so quick to join the hype. PSU alum and former offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, in his College Football Show, acknowledged the star edge rusher, Tyson Harley’s, potential, but also highlighted something that can put some pressure on him. Tengwall knows that if the program wants to truly keep pace with college football’s elite, the bar has to be even higher.

“Harley sits at 6’3, 220 lbs. And looking at Harley’s tape, he looks like he moves very well.” Tengwall said. “He is a fluid athlete, and he does a lot of chasing down of the quarterback, especially when they try to break contain as he tracks them down.” Harley is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 2 player from Washington D.C, which pretty much sums up his credibility. His recruiting rating was 89.71 in 247Sports’ composite system. He skipped programs like Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Maryland and committed to Penn State. And the four-star commit is already drawing comparisons with the illustrious Abdul Carter.

“It seems like his acceleration is a big part of his game. That’s something that we saw Abdul Carter do very well. Chop Robinson, those types of guys see him fly into the flats with those dump off-screen passes or just quick throws and can do that and make those type of tackles.” Well, it’s a big praise for the youngster, especially from someone who knows what elite Big Ten football looks like in the trenches.

And as Tengwall mentioned, the defensive end is a position that holds deep legacy value at Penn State. From LaVar Arrington to Micah Parsons and then Abdul Carter, the position is sacred ground in State College. Popularly known as “Stix City” among fans, PSU’s No. 11 jersey is passed down to the most dominant defender on the roster.

After his official visit, Harley also seemed optimistic about the Lions, “I thought the visit was great,” said Harley. “I was hoping to see the brotherhood between the players, and it matched my expectations. You could see that all the players had genuine love for one another.” Harley now steps into that tradition, and all the eyes will be on him if he’s the next to don the 11. However, as promising as this commitment is, it also comes with a reminder.

Can one commit fix a growing recruitment gap at Penn State?

James Franklin might not have revealed his full plan yet, but it’s clear he’s aiming to build a class capable of sustaining success over the long haul. PSU hasn’t had a top-10 recruiting class since 2022. So, Harley could be a step in the right direction, but one step can’t win you titles.

Tengwall echoed the same thing, saying, “We are still getting those key pieces to the puzzle that we need to round out this 2026 class to be a top 10 class that we have to break into the top 10 haven’t done it since 2022 with that Nick Singleton, Drew Aller, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter.” Franklin has been with the Nittany Lions for more than ten years now, and the kind of top 10 class fans witnessed in 2022 is never recreated. Players like Nick Singleton, Drew Aller, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Carter were wonderful from the beginning.

“Those guys that class was the last time I think we were number four, and so we need to get back inside of that top 10 and start competing with the talent that Oregon State, Alabama, Georgia, all those guys are bringing in. It is time to kick it up a notch in this recruiting class.” Programs like Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, and others are loading up with NFL-caliber talent, so it’s time for Franklin to raise the stakes as well.

Don’t be surprised if Tyson Harley lives up to the hype very well. He’s got the speed, the vision, and the attitude that perfectly fit with PSU’s defensive DNA. But as Tengwall mentioned, Franklin and Co. can’t stop here. One big commitment is a great thing, but a top-10 class is necessary because it’s the only way to move up when you are in a conference like Big Ten.