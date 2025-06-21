James Franklin’s Penn State Haunted by Past Demons After Blunt Drew Allar Exposé

Something is brewing in Happy Valley, and it’s not just the annual preseason optimism. Over the past decade, Penn State has been a staple in the upper echelon of college football, always present in the national conversation, yet never quite crashing the College Football Playoff party. Under head coach James Franklin, they’ve flirted with greatness, flashing Top 10 finishes, a Rose Bowl win, and elite-level recruiting classes. But a cloud of “almosts” continues to hang overhead.

As the 2025 season approaches, many eyes are fixed on whether Penn State can finally break through that ceiling. It’s not a question of talent, because the Nittany Lions have it in bulk. It’s not even a question of consistency, because Franklin’s program has delivered back-to-back-to-back solid campaigns. The real question is, can they finally beat the biggest teams on the biggest stages? That’s where the doubt lingers and where the pressure is mounting.

On David Pollack CFB, David asked Pete Thamel, “What’s the most intriguing storyline this year to you that you think is going to be really fun to watch next season? ” And Pete’s reply echoed the sentiments of every Nittany Lions fan. “I’m excited about the ‘Can Penn State break through?’ story. They have been consistently excellent but just short of elite.” Thamel praised Penn State’s offensive line and backfield, saying, “I think Penn State has one of the best O-lines in the country. Drew Allar is a top 10 NFL Draft pick. They have the best tailback tandem in the country.”

Drew Allar was nothing but brilliant last season. But the last play that ended the season for them? That will be etched in his memory. Pete also pointed to Penn State’s Achilles’ heel. He said, “They don’t have good receiver play. Brought in some portal assets, but that’s been a consistent nag of that program.” In 2024, Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans led Penn State’s receiving corps, but their impact lacked the explosive edge needed in big games. With both lost to the portal train, hopes are pinned on USC transfer Kyron Hudson and Syracuse’s Trebor Pena to inject much-needed playmaking into the unit.

Pete also said something that haunts James Franklin every time he’s about to step on the sidelines against a Top 5 team. He said, “And then James Franklin Hall of Fame resume, but the big games, you know, he’s come up consistently short.”That last line hits home for many Penn State fans. Despite all the wins and top-tier recruiting, Franklin’s record against AP Top 5 opponents stands at a grim 1–16.

Ah, well, the 2025 campaign might just be the chapter when they hit it home. Penn State has always been a “when” team and not an “if” team. This year, the roster is stacked. The Big Ten is evolving. And the margin for error is shrinking. James Franklin has brought Penn State to the doorstep. Now it’s time to kick it down or risk watching someone else walk through.

Drew Allar—the answer to “almost” or the reason for “almost”

Drew Allar’s 2024 season was impeccable, apart from some mistakes here and there. Including one that cost the Lions a potential natty. With over 3,300 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and a good 66.5% completion rate, he was impressive statistically. He also had six rushing touchdowns, which highlights his dual-threat ability, even after being a pocket passer. Whenever Penn State needed him, he showed up ten toes down.

But the question is about Allar’s performance on the big stage. Against teams like Ohio State and Notre Dame, his numbers dipped. In the Orange Bowl semifinal against the Irish, he threw for just 135 yards with no touchdowns and that infamous interception. These are the moments that matter most in CFB. And it’s not just about Allar; it’s about whether he can elevate those around him when the lights are brightest, something Penn State’s lacked in its attempts to break through into true College Football Playoff contention.

Still, there’s every reason to believe 2025 could be different. Another year under center, better chemistry with new portal wideouts, and a revamped offensive approach give Allar a clear shot at redemption. He’s got the frame, the arm, and now, hopefully, the scars to learn from. If Penn State truly is going to kick down the door to the elite tier, Allar will need to turn potential into poise when it matters most. And based on flashes from last year, the hope is very real. But so is the risk.