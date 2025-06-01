James Franklin’s PSU Urged to Break $20.5M Bank as Elite 5-Star Target Inclined Towards Rivals With Unlimited NIL Backing

Almost all CFB biggies are placing their best bets to land the star OT recruits in the 2026 class. Of them, Jackson Cantwell is already off to Miami, and schools like Georgia fought Miami down to the last second. But like most recruitments, money became an important factor. Cantwell flocked to Mario Cristobal with a 7-figure paycheck in hand. The HC knows what he is doing in recruiting—you have to lay out the goods to get the best prospects in class. For Immanuel Iheanacho, James Franklin can inch higher up in his favorites if he follows a similar strategy. Iheanacho is somebody who is worth the gamble. But will Franklin pay heed to the suggestion?

PSU has the money in the bank. According to the House vs. NCAA settlement, the Nittany Lions football team will receive $20.5 million in revenue sharing. That money has become a key factor for high school prospects to consider their CFB home. Cantwell, for example, is in Miami with a reported figure of more than $2 million. Georgia’s 5-star QB commit, Jared Curtis, also has a similar amount waiting for him at Athens. For Iheanacho, who is also seeing a fierce recruitment battle, money can help seal the deal for James Franklin if he truly wants the 5-star OT at Happy Valley. To beat out rivals like Oregon—who currently sit comfortably high in Iheanacho’s favorites list—Franklin has to go the extra mile.

Insider Brian Smith said in a June 1 video of Locked on Nittany Lions, “Kid like Iheanacho though, if you’re going to make an exception, a possible day one, yeah, offensive tackle starter. If you think he’s that motivated, and that’s the key.” He then compared the situation to that of Cantwell at Miami, who’s expected to start from Day 1 after Francis Mauigoa gets drafted.

“Penn State’s got a great O-line this year, but they got a lot of upperclassmen. So, I’m sure he could, at worst, play guard as a freshman and maybe move to offensive tackle,” Smith added. But Iheanacho’s a blue-chipper who will add a flair to the program he picks. And because Oregon is leading the race, Smith says Franklin might consider an offer Iheanacho can’t refuse.

“Would it shock me if Penn State made a run at him in terms of NIL as well? No. If you’re going to do it again, it’s got to be truly an elite guy. So, that part of his recruitment fascinates me,” Smith said. Oregon clearly has the upper hand here because they have an unlimited supply of NIL funds, courtesy of Nike.

Founder Phil Knight wants Lanning to deliver a Natty and is willing to give his all to help him achieve that goal. Oregon’s 2025 class currently sits at No. 4, by the way. The Ducks have surprisingly turned into a recruiting juggernaut as of late. Franklin needs to act fast. If giving Iheanacho a sizeable portion of that 20.5 million can land him at Penn State, then why not? Because Oregon is well in place to earn a commitment from Iheanacho soon.

Dan Lanning makes strong headway in the race for Immanuel Iheanacho

It will be tough for James Franklin to fight off Oregon. The Ducks will be the last program Iheanacho visits in his recruiting campaign, which puts them in the sweet spot to sell their pitch once and for all. The OT will visit Eugene on June 20, a week after his Penn State official visit. And based on what he told On3, it looks like Lanning and Co. are pretty much there in securing Iheanacho’s commitment. “My relationships with the coaches at Oregon is what has them on top. I like the staff a lot and we can talk about anything.”

The news also comes at a great time. Lanning lost Cantwell to Miami, and Iheanacho is the perfect replacement for him. The HC also lost Ryan Wesley after he announced his decommitment just 17 days after he sided with the Ducks. Iheanacho’s stats prove he’s not a talent you recruit casually. In his junior season, he successfully ran through it without allowing a single sack. And he has MaxPreps Junior All-American honors, too.

High school commits are getting all that money now without even taking a single snap in college. But for some star players, like Immanuel Iheanacho, all that risk has a good chance of being worthwhile in the end. Because if James Franklin doesn’t make the push for him, someone else will. Is the Penn State HC going to up the stakes financially for the star OT?