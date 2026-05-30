James Franklin’s Virginia Tech Faces Six-Figure Consequence After Canceling Big Ten Opponent

The ACC’s transition to a 9-game conference schedule is forcing its programs to adjust their pre-agreed future matchups. A few months ago, Virginia Tech canceled its 2026 game against James Madison. Now, the Hokies are making more changes, but they come with a cost.

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Back in February 2016, Virginia Tech and Maryland had agreed to a four-game series for the late 2020s. As per the agreement, the Terrapins were to visit Blacksburg in 2027 and 2029, with the Hokies visiting College Park in 2026 and 2028. The Hokies are now trimming down this series.

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According to Andy Bitter, the Hokies are no longer playing the 2027 and 2028 legs of their series against Maryland. Since James Franklin’s team backed out, they agreed to pay the Terrapins $600k in cancellation fees.

“VT will now pay Maryland $600K to come to Blacksburg in 2029 instead of the $500K stated in the original contract. Per the original terms, the Terps will pay the Hokies a $500K guarantee to go to College Park this year. With the 2028 Maryland road game off the books, VT will presumably add another home game, so it comes out ahead dollar-wise in the deal,” Bitter wrote in his post.

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The Terrapins will now host the Hokies in September 2026 and will return to Blacksburg for the return leg three years later.

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Whit Babcock, AD of Virginia Tech, said, “These adjustments reflect our commitment to building a schedule that best serves Virginia Tech football and our fans,” said Babcock. “We look forward to two great matchups in 2026 and 2029.”

The head coach of Virginia Tech also chimed in and gave his statement.

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“We’re pleased to keep the 2026 and 2029 games with Maryland on the schedule,” said Franklin. “It’s a good regional matchup for our players and fans, and these adjustments give us valuable flexibility as we continue to position our program for long-term success.”

These changes come after the Hokies had mutually agreed to cancel the back half of their four-game series with Liberty. No compensation was paid for that cancellation, as both programs reached a mutual agreement.

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On its part, Maryland has already replaced its canceled matchups with Virginia Tech. They will now play a home-and-away series against Baylor in 2027 and 2028.

The rivalry between Virginia Tech and Maryland

Virginia Tech and Maryland have met 32 times thus far, with Maryland holding the edge in the series at 17-15. They last faced each other during the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl, where the Terps dominated their depleted Hokies opponent. This meeting occurred during the season in which the Hokies fired Justin Fuente. Maryland took the last two meetings between the two teams, while the Hokies won the prior five.

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Often, both universities target similar recruits, and the Hokies have certainly been busy recruiting in Maryland since James Franklin came aboard in November.

Although many Maryland fans believe the Hokies chickened out of playing because of their fear of Maryland, that’s not the case. With an ACC schedule consisting of nine games, and both Notre Dame and Liberty scheduled for 2027 and 2028, respectively, it makes sense.

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For what it’s worth, James Franklin has loved beating the Terrapins. The Hokies’ coach owns a 9-2 career record against Maryland.