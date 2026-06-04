James Franklin’s Virginia Tech Receives $75M News on Thursday

It took no time for Virginia Tech’s new head coach to show that he meant business with the program. Within weeks, he landed a dominant recruiting class that had been unranked before he joined and clearly announced his intentions to win big in Blacksburg. Maybe because of that hype and excitement, an anonymous donor donated $20 million to the program. Ever since then, donor support has only improved.

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While many programs lament the ‘unfairness’ NIL has brought, James Franklin has embraced it aggressively ever since arriving at Virginia Tech. The program’s 2026 donation drive shattered all records, raising $52.9 million, up from $40.7 million the previous year. For many, that should have been enough to build a sustainable roster for the head coach. But trust in James Franklin is still unwavering.

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According to reports, Virginia Tech has received a massive $75 million donation. The majority of the donation is reportedly for the Hokies’ athletic program and signals the James Franklin effect. The donors haven’t revealed their names, but ESPN reported the money is from a “four-generation Virginia Tech family.”

“Football is the front porch of the University, and sustained investment is critical to competing for championships at the highest level,” James Franklin said about the donation in a public statement. “This generosity provides the resources necessary to recruit, develop, and support elite student-athletes while positioning Virginia Tech football for long-term success. We are incredibly grateful for this belief in our program and our vision for sustained success.”

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Even before hiring James Franklin, Virginia Tech had made it clear that it intended to invest in the program. The Hokies haven’t had a 10-win season since their 2016 showing, and to achieve that goal, a significant investment in the roster is important. In 2024, Ohio State invested $20 million in its roster and won the national championship. The same was true for Indiana, which used NIL to its advantage. VT is planning things on a similar note.

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“This extraordinary commitment is a powerful statement about where Virginia Tech Athletics is headed and what is possible when Hokie Nation comes together behind a shared vision,” Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said in an official statement. “From Invest to Win to the recent creation of Hokie Ventures, we have been intentional about positioning Virginia Tech to compete and succeed at the highest level in college athletics.”

Earlier this year, VT announced its ‘invest to win’ initiative and began roping in various non-profit organizations to help meet its fundraising goals. Not just that, the program had also announced a whopping $241.6 million in gifts and commitments for the 2025 fiscal year. On top of that, VT has also approved a $229 million investment over the next four years to make the entire strategy sustainable in the long term. And at the center of it all is James Franklin.

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VT is doing everything for James Franklin to win

After Franklin arrived at Virginia Tech, not much was streamlined. Recruiting became abysmal, on-field results weren’t there, and there wasn’t really excitement regarding VT football. Enter James Franklin, and in just 12 days, he got 17 recruits’ pledges, which also included 11 former PSU commits. Because of that dominant showing, donations are up by 25% compared to the previous year. And Babcock has clearly laid out plans to push the program even further.

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“This is about positioning Virginia Tech for long-term success in a rapidly changing environment,” Whit Babcock said in an official statement. “We recognize that additional change across college athletics is inevitable, and we believe this model provides Virginia Tech with the flexibility, alignment, and infrastructure necessary to continue competing nationally while supporting a first-class student-athlete experience.”

The program has also launched its ‘Hokies Venture’ that will focus on generating sustainable revenue-sharing opportunities and improving organizational structure. The initiative will allow VT to pursue corporate sponsorships, create partnerships, and rake in sponsorships. Combined with all the effort VT is putting in for Franklin, the pressure is all on the head coach. This time, he wants to prove everything.