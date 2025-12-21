James Madison Proves College Football World Wrong Against Oregon at Playoffs

A single playoff night shouldn’t erase a decade of dominance. James Madison’s tumble against Oregon with a 34-51 finish did receive sympathy from Joel Klatt, but that one loss doesn’t define their success. As their rise from FCS to FBS level wasn’t a fluke but the result of years of dominance, JMU made sure the entire college world knew it.

“I genuinely feel bad for these JMU players,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said on X. “They are a good football team who should be competing for a national championship on the appropriate level…now, most will only remember them for tonight…not their fault that CFB can’t figure out a proper post-season structure.”

Oregon Ducks did gave James Madison a hard time but that doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of going up against them. Even before joining the FBS, James Madison was already a powerhouse in FCS. The Dukes won two national championships and finished in the top three nationally five times in their final six FCS seasons. That success gave them the confidence to move up to the Sun Belt Conference in 2022, where they proved their capability of fighting against top FBS teams.

This season, they scored more points in their college football game than in 2014. Florida State 2015, Michigan State 2015, Oklahoma 2016, Washington 2016, Ohio State 2017, Clemson 2018, Notre Dame 2019, Ohio State 2020, Notre Dame 2021, Cincinnati 2021, Michigan 2023, Alabama 2024, Indiana 2024, SMU 2024, Clemson 2024, Tennessee 2024, Boise State, and the 2024 Georgia team.

Before former head coach Bob Chesney, former head coach Curt Cignetti changed the face of the program. He led James Madison to elite results at the FCS level, and even when the Dukes were temporarily ineligible for the postseason, they were continuously winning games and building depth under him. That foundation led them to a Sun Belt title win and a playoff spot.

On top of it, Group Five teams are part of FBS, and even James Madison deserves to play against tough opponents and stay there as much as other teams. James Madison did have a tough time keeping pace with Oregon’s run-heavy offense, but they still fought in the second half. When quarterback Alonza Barnett III threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick DeGennaro early in the third quarter.

After that, they scored three touchdowns to close the gap, but the outcome was decided. Despite playing the No. 5 team, they didn’t go scoreless in a single quarter. So, it’s pretty clear that the Ducks didn’t have an easy win.

However, with the win, Oregon is now eyeing the top target, backing their recruiting front.

Oregon makes major recruiting moves

After making their position solid in the quarterfinals, Dan Lanning’s quarterbacks are also planning to make their recruiting cycle strong next season. As they are planning to secure a top-three recruiting class for 2026, they are targeting four-star recruit Xavier Sabb. This junior player hails from Glassboro High School, where he won MVP honors this season in the state championship game.

Now, Sabb is planning to make a visit to Oregon in late January, keeping the Ducks in the mix despite geographic challenges. Securing commitment from a talented player like Sabb will be a big push for Oregon. This wide receiver possesses dual-threat talent. This season, he caught 59 passes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns as a receiver and added 15 tackles and interceptions on defense.

And this win and a quarterfinal berth just add up to their hype. Best part? He is already impressed with Oregon’s coaching staff and has built a strong relationship with them. As On3’s analyst Steve Wiltfong highlights.

Despite staff changes with the departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, Lanning and his team have stayed competitive in recruiting. They added five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho from Maryland and four-star receiver Messiah Hampton from New York.

Now, let’s wait and see if they can impress Sabb or not.