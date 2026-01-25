Brent Venables Makes Big Oklahoma Push for John Mateer’s Successor Amid Threat From SEC Rival

John Mateer’s decision to return for his final season at Oklahoma bought the Sooners time. It also quietly started the clock on what comes next. With short-term pressure eased, Brent Venables and his staff have turned their attention toward the future of the position, and one name has moved firmly to the center of that plan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That name is Jamison Roberts.

The Saraland High School quarterback has emerged as Oklahoma’s primary target in the 2027 recruiting class, but securing his commitment will be anything but simple. An SEC rival has entered the picture, and the race is already tightening.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was genuine uncertainty surrounding Mateer’s status heading into the offseason, with questions about whether he would test the NFL Draft waters. That speculation ended when he chose to use his final year of eligibility in Norman. While the decision stabilizes Oklahoma for 2026, it forces the program to think ahead, specifically about identifying and developing a long-term successor.

Roberts fits that vision. In a recent interview with QBCountry, the rising quarterback detailed how quickly his relationship with Oklahoma has grown, particularly after spending time with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

“He came down, talked to my head coach and my quarterback trainer, and had dinner with my family,” Roberts said. “My relationship with them has grown over the past couple of months. We even have a group chat called Jameson2OU with all the coaches in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberts also confirmed that he has spoken with Venables and Jason Witten and plans to return to Norman for Junior Day in March. That visit represents a key opportunity for Oklahoma to solidify its standing with the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Naturally, comparisons follow whenever a potential successor is identified. Mateer’s 2025 season, highlighted by a 62.2 percent completion rate, 2,885 passing yards, and 14 touchdowns, set a clear baseline. The question becomes whether Roberts can project to that level.

Based on his junior season at Saraland, the answer appears encouraging.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback played 14 games, completing 219 of 300 passes while throwing for 37 touchdowns. He posted a 73 percent completion rate and limited mistakes, finishing the season with just five interceptions. Beyond his passing efficiency, Roberts showed legitimate dual-threat ability, carrying the ball 104 times for 641 rushing yards and scoring 21 times on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those numbers help explain why Oklahoma has prioritized him so heavily.

With preparations underway for the upcoming season, the Sooners have made it clear they intend to bounce back after falling short in the playoffs last year. A productive transfer portal cycle and the hiring of Roger Denny as the program’s new athletic director underscore that ambition. Still, future planning remains just as critical, and landing Roberts would anchor Oklahoma’s long-term quarterback outlook.

That path, however, is far from clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brent Venables must navigate Auburn’s growing influence

High-profile quarterback battles between SEC programs increasingly hinge on relationships as much as systems, and Auburn has positioned itself accordingly.

Under new head coach Alex Golesh, the Tigers are prioritizing stability after a difficult season. That approach has translated into immediate recruiting aggression, particularly at quarterback. Golesh, along with quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon, has already met with Roberts in person to discuss his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

That direct engagement poses a legitimate challenge to Oklahoma’s efforts. Auburn also benefits from an existing connection that could tilt the balance. Wide receiver DeShawn Spencer, already committed to the Tigers, played alongside Roberts at Saraland. The two formed one of the most productive quarterback-receiver pairings in the program’s history, consistently overwhelming opposing defenses.

That familiarity matters, especially in early-cycle recruiting. With Roberts set to visit Norman again in March, Oklahoma still has a clear opportunity to strengthen its position. But with Auburn pressing and relationships already in place on both sides, this recruitment is shaping up to be a long, tightly contested battle.

For Venables, the push is about more than just landing a talented quarterback. It is about ensuring continuity beyond Mateer and making sure Oklahoma’s future at the position does not slip away to a conference rival. The next few months will go a long way toward determining whether that vision becomes reality.