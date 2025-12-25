Japanese Star Chasing American Dream in College Football Says Goodbye Before NFL Draft

From learning football from YouTube to becoming the program’s “Tokyo Toe,” Hawai’i’s placekicker Kansei Matsuzawa stole the spotlight again. A week after earning AP First Team All-American honors, he delivered a clutch performance against Cal in a 35-31 bowl win. After the game, the kicker got his long-overdue fan appreciation as he bid a final goodbye to them before chasing his NFL dreams.

“Kansei Matsuzawa was one of the last #HawaiiFB players to get off the field,” Aloha State Daily Hawai’i reporter Christian Shimabuku said on X. “He was actually headed toward the locker room before hearing fans scream for a photo.”

Matsuzawa ended his last game of the season on a happy note, staying until the end and taking pictures with his fans. And the celebration comes in after a remarkable game against Cal. He capped a 13-play, 61-yard drive with a 39-yard field goal. And he even made a 29-yard field goal before halftime, missing his first 40+ yard attempt of the season. However, his success isn’t the result of a single day.

His journey was marked by numerous highs and lows. Kansei Matsuzawa was born in Japan and had never heard of American football. But things turned when, after failing college entrance exams twice and feeling lost at the age of 20, he took a life-changing trip to the US. There, Matsuzawa watched an NFL game between the Rams and the Raiders in 2019. That game sparked something in him that motivated him to pursue his American dream.

However, with no coaches or football infrastructure available back home, learning football felt nearly impossible. But then Matsuzawa began studying how to kick by watching YouTube videos of NFL kickers, and he was especially inspired by Seahawks veteran Jason Myers. He used to often travel for longer distances just to locate goalposts. He worked part-time jobs and saved money to make his dream a reality. Additionally, Matsuzawa sent his highlight clips to junior colleges in the US.

His constant efforts and persistence finally paid off when Hocking College in Ohio gave him his life-altering chance in 2021. Despite facing language barriers and cultural differences, he pushed through them all, making it clear that nothing could beat him. He learned English and converted 12 field goals before getting transferred to Hawaii in 2023.

And that’s when his fate turned. After starting as a walk-on, Matsuzawa earned a scholarship and recorded 25 straight field goals out of 26, which tied a long-standing FBS record. This season, he has scored 37 out of 37 extra points. He is one of the reasons behind Hawaii’s win against Sanford and their 9-4 season. Now, he is preparing to turn heads in the NFL at the age of 27. So, when people say age is just a number, they don’t fluff.

Moreover, his impact is not limited to the field.

Kansei Matsuzawa is using NIL in a unique way

Hawai’i athletes are embracing NIL deals in a uniquely local way, prioritizing storytelling and community over national buzz. Kansei Matsuzawa has partnered with Honolulu Coffee Company to create the Tokyo Toe Blend, a product that showcases his journey from Japan to Hawaii.

For Matsuzawa, NIL isn’t just about social media or making massive money; it’s about teaching adaptability and business skills. Learning branding and marketing was never his plan, but in this NIL era, it has become a part of education. He explains the lessons he has learned from this partnership.

“As a business… I can apply to the business side,” he said.

Even for Honolulu Coffee, this partnership marked a shift in how businesses approach college athletes.

“As we really started to think about his story… and the University of Hawaiʻi athletics this year too,” said Erica Mounsey, the company’s chief operating officer. “We think this is just the beginning of many partnerships to come in the future.”