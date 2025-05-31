Jared Curtis Sends Strong Message to Georgia Recruits After 5-Star QB’s Unthinkable Move Confirmed for Kirby Smart

“We’ve been to Georgia so many times. We’ve got great relationships with those coaches. We just know them all so well. They’re a bunch of great people, and we have a lot of comfort there.” This statement by 5-star Jared Curtis’ father may read like a simple praise for UGA and the coaches, but these words reflect the foundation of Georgia’s recruiting edge. The Bulldogs are still the top dog in recruiting with Kirby Smart at the helm, and the way they landed Curtis’ commitment recently speaks volumes about them.

Jared Curtis, the 5-star quarterback, who is widely touted to match the recruitment hype of players like Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford, decommitted last year. And even after visiting some of the top programs in the country, including Oregon, which pursued him hard, he still circled back to Georgia. This alone shows how Kirby Smart’s brilliance continues to dominate an ever-evolving NIL world. The 7,637-yard passer at Nashville Christian School might have laid down his commitment, but now he is donning a whole different role.

The unofficial visits window has finally ended, and recruits are coming in on their official visits this weekend. Georgia is hosting some of the most elite talent in Athens now, including 5-star Cederian Morgan, no.1 RB Ezavier Crowell, and Peyton Dyer, the 20th-ranked CB (Rivals). Apart from these players, 12 more recruits are in Georgia now, showcasing their talent and pondering whether to lean towards the Dawgs or not. However, sometimes the process of ‘choosing’ becomes confusing, but with Jared Curtis’ message, it might not be.

Curtis took to his X account and posted a photo in full pads with Georgia colors, flanked by Georgia posters in the background. The 2026 UGA commit captioned the post, sending a message to all the visitors. “Everyone at Georgia this weekend for the OV… make the right choice! Go dawgs 🐶🐶,” Curtis wrote.

Curtis’ commitment is a coup for Georgia, and with him becoming a Dawg recruiter? Other teams should just hope that some spots are left for them to take. Apart from the players mentioned above, the Dawgs are also hosting some of the most exciting blue-chip talents this weekend. These include 6’5″ and 253 lbs in-state edge rusher Darryl Rivers, 6’4″ and 300 lbs in-state defensive tackle Tico Crittendon Jr, and 5th-ranked slot receiver Devin Carter from Douglasville, Georgia.

Kirby Smart on to a sensational move courtesy of Jared Curtis?

Even without Curtis’ urging the commits, his decision to choose Georgia is reaping rewards for Kirby Smart in recruiting. For instance, Georgia is now reported to be bringing in an Alabama native wide receiver, Cederian Morgan, who is also visiting Georgia right now. The 6’5″ and 210 lbs wide receiver is the 2nd ranked wide receiver nationally, and thus roping him and convincing him becomes crucial to pair him with Jared Curtis.

Morgan, after visiting Georgia, will visit Florida on 6th June, Auburn on 13th June, and Alabama on 20th June, and will finally announce his decision on July 2nd. Currently, Alabama is aggressively after the wide receiver, with Georgia trailing behind them. However, the prospect of playing with Jared Curtis can finally sway him towards Athens. As for Kirby Smart’s 2026? It currently has 4-star Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese in its wide receiver room. But if Morgan comes to Georgia? It will make him the leader in Georgia’s WR room quickly. And the commitment might finally come due to Jared Curtis’s recruitment exploits.

“Georgia commits 5-star QB Jared Curtis and 5-star WR Cederian Morgan are teaming up in 7 on 7 this summer,” posted the ‘dawgrecruiting’ IG account. ON3 Sports has predicted the WR to land in Alabama, with them having 92.8% probability, followed by Auburn with 3% probability, Florida with 1.9%, and then Georgia with less than 1%. So, seeing this, the tasks surely look huge to convince him. Georgia’s odds may look slim on paper, but Kirby Smart will surely have some moves up his sleeve to finally land Morgan in Athens. And now, he’s got Curtis helping him do it.