Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Makes Cal Locker Room Confession That Should Terrify New HC Tosh Lupoi

Christmas came early for the Rainbow Warriors against Cal on December 24 in Honolulu, Hawaii, as they overcame a 21-point deficit to seal a 35-31 win. On the other side, it signaled a season-defining collapse for the Golden Bears. Defensive failures, complacency, and second-half mistakes are not something the new head coach, Tosh Lupoi, wanted to see. In his post-game remarks, QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele called out the flaws.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As you can see, we did what we wanted to do. If you know that, in the first half, our run was working well, our path was working well, and we went 21 up right away,” Jaron said after the game. “I think we weren’t expecting them to come back as hard. We were expecting a dogfight. I think we let off a little bit. But I think that’s something we got to work on, and we’ll get better at.”

Cal started the game well and posted 21 points early in the second quarter. Everything seemed to be clicking. JSK was passing well and had a 41-yard passing touchdown in the first quarter. However, even before the second half, the tides turned. Hawaii’s QB1 Micah Alejado capped off a 75-yard touchdown drive. Later, another field goal put Hawaii at 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii matched Cal in every step, scoring touchdowns, field goals, and finally producing a 68-yard clutch touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. QB1 Micah went off due to an injury, and still, Hawaii won the game. With just 10 seconds left on the clock, Backup QB Luke Weaver threw a 22-yard TD pass and sealed a deserving 35-31 comeback win.

For Cal’s new head coach, Tosh Lupoi, JSK’s concerns may signal a deep cleanse for the program’s turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden Bears have finished with a 7-6 record and are 4-4 in the ACC. While it represents a modest improvement compared to last year’s 6-7 finish, it falls short of the program’s aspirations. The 10-31 loss against Stanford baffled many, and the 21-45 loss to Duke at home raised some serious questions. The program is ranked 62nd in total defense and 79th in rushing defense. The offense, too, is weak owing to O-line struggles and lack of depth at skill positions. Due to these issues, the team is ranked 90th nationally, conceding 358.2 yards per game.

The Hawaii game signaled utter collapse from the defensive unit. The unit recorded no sacks and snapped the program’s 24-game streak to do so. The lack of pressure allowed backup QB Luke Weaver to score that last-minute touchdown, too. Morale in the team seems to be low, and the locker room needs to be rallied with motivation. It surely won’t be easy. All signs then point to a thorough rebuild from new head coach Tosh Lupoi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tosh Lupoi promises a turnaround for the Golden Bears

Lupoi, formerly the defensive coordinator at Oregon, accepted the head coaching job at Cal. He takes over a team that hasn’t had a conference-winning record since 2009, and the firing of former head coach Justin Wilcox triggered a player exodus. QB EJ Caminong, along with linebacker Curlee Thomas, decided to enter the portal. Other names, such as LB Buom Jock, also followed suit.

Until now, Lupoi has hired the Minnesota Vikings’ safeties coach, Michael Hutchings, as the new DC. Many hirings will follow rapidly as Tupoi finds his footing after wrapping his stint with Oregon. “I’m energized by the challenge and excited to unite our players, alumni, and supporters,” said Lupoi upon his hiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will build a tough, disciplined, and relentlessly competitive team that represents Cal with pride, while always committing to academic excellence.” Tosh Lupoi brings 17 years of illustrious defensive experience with him. Plus, the Walnut Creek, California, native is also a former Cal defensive lineman. The program hasn’t won a conference title since 2006, and Tosh Lupoi would certainly look to change that record within two or three seasons.