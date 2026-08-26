Jason Whitlock Argues Lane Kiffin Isn’t the “Real Villain” While SEC Announces Ban on Former NFL Players

College football is again embroiled in drama. Players can transfer almost anywhere, eligibility rules keep changing, and now the courts are helping decide who can play. The latest fight began when former NFL players gained a path back to college football following a Louisiana court ruling.

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LSU’s Lane Kiffin wanted to add former Ole Miss player Dae’Quan Wright to the Tigers. The SEC responded Tuesday by banning athletes with previous professional experience from returning to compete at its schools. The Big Ten made a similar move. But veteran sportscaster Jason Whitlock does not think Kiffin is the person fans should blame.

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“Lane Kiffin is not the real villain. He is what you get when the referee leaves, and the scoreboard still plays,” Whitlock said on his August 25 podcast. “The playoff is the shiny object because the playoff is the money. The eligibility office was the foundation. You did not get to sell a bigger tournament built on the word college, while a Louisiana court is the real commissioner.”

Kiffin moved quickly once the court ruling opened the door. Former Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who the Cleveland Browns had just waived, was headed back to college with LSU. Zxavian Harris followed after his short stint with the New Orleans Saints. Both had received a temporary path to a fifth college season under the Louisiana ruling. Kiffin’s reasoning was pretty simple.

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If the players were allowed to play, he was not going to sit back and watch another school get them. He also argued that plenty of other coaches were chasing the same players. To be fair, Kiffin did not create the court order. He saw an opportunity and moved quickly.

At the moment, it’s unlikely that Kiffin will get to field the NFL returnees next season. The SEC programs voted 16-0 in favor of the rule banning such participation. That also included LSU. If Kiffin still goes on with his decision, the Tigers can face sanctions from the SEC. On his part, the LSU head coach said that there can’t be an arbitrary acceptance of court rulings.

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The Louisiana ruling itself came after players challenged the NCAA’s new five-for-five eligibility rule. A temporary restraining order gave 16 athletes a chance to pursue an additional season after the NCAA had denied them eligibility under its newer rules. The real issue goes beyond Lane Kiffin bringing in two former NFL players. College football has reached a point where it is hard to tell who actually has the final word on eligibility.

The NCAA used to have much more control over these decisions. That started changing as athletes challenged its rules in court and won key cases. The NCAA’s grip began to slip in 2021. The Supreme Court’s NCAA v. Alston decision struck down part of the organization’s restrictions on education-related benefits. Transfer rules were next. Athletes challenged the limits on moving between schools, and the Justice Department joined one of those antitrust cases in 2024.

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As per reports, the NCAA has spent more than $16 million in legal fees to fight the eligibility lawsuits. To clear that mess, it responded with the 5-for-5 rule. It gave athletes a clear 5-year playing career starting at age 19 or at high school graduation. However, even that has faced legal challenges as several athletes have gotten TROs against the collegiate regulator. The solution?

The federal antitrust legislation is the only solution in such cases. Even though the SEC and the Big 10 have barred the NFL players from playing, it’s widely expected that those decisions will face fresh legal challenges. For now, though, the antitrust federal legislation is stuck in Congress.