OSU Icon Snubs Alma Mater for Brian Kelly’s LSU as He Dims Own Legacy in Heated Debate

The WRU tag is one that every program dreams of adding to their trophy wall. Given for a program’s consistent ability to produce the best WR stock, it’s a tricky devil. Not every program makes the cut. Presently, the 2024 natty champion Ohio State Buckeyes top the charts. We are talking about Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and other celebrated NFL WRs. But LSU is close on the trail, grabbing the second spot, according to a report by College Football Network. Think Ja’Marr Chase, Malik Nabers. So, the WRU debate has always been a hot topic to mull over at JAM sessions. But much to the Tigers’ delight, an OSU alum has chimed in with his verdict that can upset the Buckeye Nation.

“This is a very important question to me,” Ryan Clark asked Jaxson Smith-Njigba. “LSU-Ohio State WRU. Who are you giving wide receiver U right now?” Anticipation hung in the air. “Right now, this second,” Smith revealed. “I’d go LSU; Shout out to them.” A mic-drop moment, with Clark jumping to his feet, the moment he heard the answer. What followed was a playful discussion of Smith’s ‘LSU’ pick, but he didn’t budge; his absolute answer was LSU.

LSU has always produced top NFL stock, such as Dwayne Bowe, Odell Beckham Jr., among others, but the recent years have gained more momentum, especially in the modern football era. Ryan Clark took to X to share the news. “As a proud @LSUfootball Alum I wanted to go straight to the source on who Wide Receiver U was… So I asked @jaxon_smith1 & his answer may surprise you! Unless, you already know!”

With that, the comments section roared to life as well. A fan took a playful jibe: “It’s so undeniable that active Ohio State Receivers pick LSU.” While others mulled over his answer. “Can’t really argue it. Best two in the league went to LSU. Brian Thomas and Nabers both look like they are on their way to meet them,” another user wrote.

Yes, the program pride runs high, but you cannot deny the fact that both LSU and Ohio State topped the WRU charts and are known as the wide-receiver factories. Not just about those eye-popping pass catchers, the Buckeyes take the lead in the overall NFL 2025 Draft. 14 Buckeyes entered the pro league, followed by Georgia. And LSU? Ranked at seventh spot along with Alabama, Michigan, and others, according to the NCAA. But if we zoom in to the previous year, LSU sent six Tigers to the 2024 NFL Draft. Half of them were first-round picks, namely, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr.

You could draw several conclusions, but one analysis stands out. Both the Tigers and the Buckeyes are CFB powerhouses, and one could hardly argue with that.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s OSU legacy

Coming off as a former five-star recruit in high school, boasting a No. 3 rank as a wide receiver in the Class of 2020, Jaxon Smith-Njigba made his college debut. Recruited by the Ohio State Buckeyes, he quickly climbed to the top as one of the impressive wide receivers on the roster. Ryan Day had loads to say about his star WR. “Well, he’s not a real talkative guy, just in terms of on the field. He kind of keeps to himself, but when he says something, people listen. When he does speak, he’s got a backbone,” he said per On3.

When he entered Columbus in 2021, he was viewed as the third receiving option behind Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, but he quickly rose to the occasion. By the end of the season, he was leading with 95 receptions and 1,606 yards as he carved out an OSU record. Not to forget his impressive catches during the 2022 Rose Bowl, where he chipped in 347 yards and 15 catches, along with three touchdowns against Utah. He won the Rose Bowl MVP in 2021, along with a Third-Team All-American by AP.“I’m just blessed by God,” he told ESPN. “Opportunities came my way. This is what I prayed for, so I’m not really surprised. I can’t be surprised for what I prayed for.” He kicked off his NFL career as the 20th pick in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks.