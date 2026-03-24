Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Contract Extension Sets Ryan Day’s 2021 WR Room for Rare NFL Feat

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s massive new Seahawks extension did more than make him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. It also cast a brighter light on Ryan Day’s 2021 Ohio State wide receiver room, which is now building a case for one of the rarest feats in league history, which is that a single college position group becoming a near-billion-dollar NFL pipeline.

On March 23, Tony Gerdeman dropped a mind-blowing update on X. The 2021 Ohio State WR room is projected to earn $462.7 million by the end of their current deals. And to make that even more impressive, Chris Olave, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are still on rookie contracts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When it’s all said and done, it could be a billion-dollar WR room,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It makes you wonder if we are watching the birth of the most valuable position group in college football history. And it began with Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s four-year, $168.6 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. With $120 million guaranteed, it redefined the ceiling as a $42.15 million AAV, which is usually a QB-pay level. And what about the players trailing?

ADVERTISEMENT



Right behind him is Garrett Wilson, who already secured a $130 million extension with the New York Jets. Before that, he delivered an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign that immediately validated Ohio State’s pipeline. And then there’s Chris Olave, who started with a four-year $19.27 rookie contract. His next deal is expected to be in the $30-34 million per year range with the New Orleans Saints, which would bring this room even closer to the billion-dollar projection.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Smith-Njigba and Wilson alone commanding over $70 million annually, Ryan Day’s 2021 wideouts are actively outpacing the entire NFL positional payroll. Having multiple $100 million receivers emerge from the same college positional meeting room is a financial anomaly that professional football has literally never dealt with before.

As for the younger wave, Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick with the Arizona Cardinals, has a guaranteed four-year rookie contract of $35.37 million. Emeka Egbuka, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed an $18.17 million, four-year rookie contract. Even Jameson Williams, who transferred to Alabama before exploding, was once part of that same ecosystem before landing with the Detroit Lions with a $17.46 million rookie contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

So yeah, when people throw around “Wide Receiver U,” it’s not just hype talk. And if you think this is a one-off, Jaxon Smith-Njigba would probably laugh at that because, from his perspective, this is just the beginning.

Drafting Ohio State receivers is no longer just about securing first-round talent. Front offices are handing out historic second contracts because Ryan Day’s system produces route-runners who arrive bust-proof, drastically lowering the risk usually associated with quarterback-level guaranteed money.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Columbus to the top of the market – Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s blueprint

Before he became the NFL’s highest-paid wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was just another 5-star trying to carve out space in a loaded Ohio State room. Sharing the field with Wilson and Olave in 2021, he somehow became the most productive of the trio, racking up 1,606 receiving yards and breaking the Big Ten single-season record with 95 catches. But it was the 2022 Rose Bowl that cemented their reputation.

With Wilson and Olave sitting out, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered an unbelievable performance where he caught 15 passes for 347 yards and scored three times against Utah. Even a hamstring-plagued junior season couldn’t slow his momentum. The Seahawks took him No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the first receiver off the board. And by 2025, he was dominating with a league-leading 1,793 receiving yards, 119 receptions, and 10 touchdowns. He also earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a Super Bowl ring. And when the extension came, he didn’t hesitate to give credit where it belonged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ohio State prepared me for this,” he said, nodding back to Ryan Day’s 2021 team.

And that’s the through line in all of this. It’s a system that keeps churning out first-rounders. Ohio State has had five since 2022 alone, and now, Carnell Tate is waiting in the wings for the 2026 NFL draft.

“I think when you bring it all together, and you look at the names, and what we’ve done, there’s no question now,” Smith-Njigba said during the Super Bowl preparation.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no question now that Ohio State truly is a Wide Receiver U. And if the money keeps flowing the way it has been, there won’t be a debate on this.