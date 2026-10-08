Jaxson Dart’s Ex-Girlfriend Now Dating Another College QB, Pens Emotional Message

Lola Sexton, Jaxson Dart’s ex-girlfriend, is sharing a new chapter in public. The Utah-based hairstylist, who dated the Giants QB for several years, posted a heartfelt Instagram message to her current boyfriend, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier. It is a long way from how her last high-profile relationship played out.

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“Happy birthday to my best friend ♥️ I could celebrate you everyday, ily!!” Sexton wrote in an Instagram post that included several images of Dampier on October 4.

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She called him her best friend, and the photos she picked put him front and center. The message is short, but it shows how open the couple has become. Sexton and Dampier were first linked in February 2026, when reports and social media posts began pointing to a romance.

At first, neither of them confirmed it. That changed in July, when they publicly confirmed the relationship with an Instagram post from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The post was captioned “last minute getaway” and showed the pair holding hands, riding horses, and posing at sunset. Since then, Sexton has been supporting Dampier at Utah games.

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On the gridiron, Dampier has given her plenty to cheer for. He played at New Mexico in 2023 and 2024, then announced his transfer to Utah in December 2024, and entered 2025 as the Utes’ starting quarterback.

That season, he completed 212 of 334 passes for 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns, which gave him 34 total touchdowns. Utah went 10-2 in the regular season with him, even though he missed one game because of an ankle injury.

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Dampier closed out the year in style and, against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, he produced 458 total yards and five touchdowns in Utah’s 44-22 win and was named the game’s MVP.

The strong play has carried into this season. Utah is 4-0 and ranked No. 12, and Dampier is completing 70% of his passes for 896 yards and nine touchdowns. That kind of production has made him one of the more visible quarterbacks in the Big 12, and it puts his relationship in front of a much bigger audience.

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Lola Sexton’s previous relationship with Jaxson Dart

The history with Dart is why Sexton’s draws extra attention. Sexton and Dart met at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, and they dated for several years, through Dart’s college career at USC and Ole Miss. Sexton is a hairstylist who owns Intertwined Hair Salon in Draper.

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Their relationship ended publicly in 2024. In August of that year, Sexton posted a TikTok, which has since been deleted, discussing allegations that Dart had been unfaithful.

In the video, she said that based on what she knew, Dart had been cheating for “a little over a year and a half.” Dart did not publicly address the allegations, and Sexton later indicated that she wanted to move past the drama and wished him well.

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Jaxson Dart is now with model and influencer Marissa Ayers, who posted a TikTok of support after his recent injury. The video showed the couple dancing, and Ayers said she would “hold your hand each step of the way” during his recovery.

The injury happened on the Giants’ first drive during a Monday night game against the Rams, when Dart’s left leg bent awkwardly as two defenders hit him. Rams linebacker Byron Young hit him on the right side and drove him into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who hit the side of his knee.

The early outlook was better than the final one. Giants HC John Harbaugh said initially the team probably avoided “a disastrous outcome,” but imaging showed more damage than expected. Dart had tears to his MCL and meniscus, along with damage to his PCL.

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After seeking other opinions, the Giants and Dart chose surgery, and Harbaugh said Dart would miss the rest of the regular season. He was scheduled for the procedure that Friday, four days after the injury, and was placed on injured reserve.