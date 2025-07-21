Jaxson Dart & Other Ole Miss Athletes Speak Up After Corey Adams Tragedy

It’s hard to learn about the passing of college football players, given how bright a future they had ahead of themselves. Ole Miss football remembers Corey Adams, who died too young. Adams was one of the country’s top defensive linemen of the class of 2025. Like many other freshmen, he was also looking to feature in the Rebels’ squad this season. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see that happening anymore. Former QB Jaxson Dart joined the multiple players who were eager to see him take the field this fall, sharing his condolences.

Corey Adams passed away in Tennessee last Saturday, Ole Miss football confirmed. The 18-year-old DL was found in a car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities found him with a gunshot wound, and sadly, rescue efforts could not be of any help. An investigation is underway, announces the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which is treating the incident as a homicide.

Ole Miss football confirmed the news in a statement the next day. “We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee… While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved,” it read. QB Jaxson Dart remembered Adams on his Instagram story, with a simple “💔💔🕊️” to convey his emotions.

Corey Adams was a much-loved member of the New Orleans powerhouse school, Edna Karr. He won two All-State honors while playing with the Cougars. He also came with 113 tackles and 31 sacks in two seasons. “Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man. We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand. This wasn’t supposed to be the end of his story but we will #DoIt4Co 😔 ,” a statement from the school read.

Jaxson Dart was one of the many within the Ole Miss community who were mourning the loss of the budding star. He was also joined by more members of the Ole Miss community.

Ole Miss football players shared their condolences for Corey Adams

Fellow freshman and TE Hayden Bradley was among those who were looking forward to taking the field for the first time, with Corey Adams. “Man.😔,” he wrote on his Instagram story and shared a picture of Adams from his spring ball training. “Rest in peace 🕊️,” he added. Joining him was Jaxson Dart’s successor, Austin Simmons. The QB shared a picture of Adams and accompanied it with a broken-hearted emoji.

Suntarine Perkins, who will play his 3 season for the Rebels, was deeply hurt by the news of Corey Adams’ passing. He shared a series of Instagram stories remembering the young player. “Noo 💔💔💔” he wrote in one, sharing the news of the incident. He followed it up with a clip shared by Richard Anderson, and wrote, “Real stand up guy bro omm dis s*** hurt twin 💔💔 .” Adams sure was someone who left a lasting impact on people. Mississippi native and Hoosiers OL Kahlil Benson also shared his thoughts on the DL’s passing. Sharing an image of Adams on Instagram, he wrote, “We gotta stop man this to close to home.”

Ole Miss is standing with Corey Adams’ family, who are heartbroken to lose their son at such a young age. Condolences from players–both old and new–continue to come in, keeping the DL in their hearts and minds.