Report: Brent Venables on Verge of Losing Sooners Assistant HC to $6B NFL Team

After the 2025 season, NFL teams have turned their attention to the college ranks, especially after last year’s struggles at key positions. That trend has now caught up with Oklahoma. On January 30, 2026, the Sooners finalized a new deal with assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai, paying him $750,000 for the 2026 season.

But just two days later, Valai was already drawing strong interest from the Buffalo Bills and other NFL teams. The interest extends beyond the pros as well. Notre Dame has also targeted Valai to fill its defensive back opening after Mike Mickens left for the Baltimore Ravens.