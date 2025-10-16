USC, Lincoln Riley’s Next Move Confirmed After ACC Program Loses Top Commit

The College football season is in full swing as we reach the halfway mark of the intense rivalries and matchups. And so is the recruitment scene. Every week, one team loses its spot while another rises. Recruits follow the same pattern, with new flips and commitments happening daily. One team on the rise is the USC Trojans under Lincoln Riley. They enter Week 8 on the back of a statement (31-13) win against the Michigan Wolverines. And now they threaten to pull off a major flip, further strengthening their #1 class of 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The athlete in question is Cal commit Jayden Crowder. After he visited the USC campus over the weekend, the Trojans offered him a scholarship. As Lincoln Riley looks to further strengthen his class of 26. Josh Newberg and Steve Wiltfong discussed this on the Rivals podcast on October 15.

Wiltfong said, talking about the flip, “I just like the way it’s trending. A flip. I mean, we’re running out of daylight in the 2026 class. The early signing period is around the corner. I like the way it’s going. We’ll see how dialogue continues with USC today. I ultimately see him in the Trojans class and have predicted him as such, but we’ve seen Cal hold serve.” There was a chance that the Golden Bears might yet hold on to their man.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it looks like fate has something else in store, as Crowder just decommitted from the Golden Bears. Crowder took to X, announcing his decision. “I want to start by thanking the University of California, Berkeley, and the entire Cal football staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. I have nothing but love and respect for the program, the coaches, and the fans. After prayer, thoughtful conversations with my family, and careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from Cal and reopen my recruitment. I’m excited to explore all of my options as I continue to pursue my goals at the next level. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crowder was quoted by a Rivals reporter after his visit to the Michigan game, saying, “Them rolling over Michigan, that was a big win because they showed out, the offense showed out, and the defense showed out.”

Rated as the No. 941 overall prospect and No. 86 corner in the 2026 cycle. Jayden Crowder has emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the state of California during his time at Santa Margarita Catholic High School. In his junior year, Crowder has recorded 45 tackles, eight pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble against Trinity League competition. This has earned him First-Team All-Trinity League honors for his lockdown coverage and physical play. Crowder was named the Defensive Back MVP at the Rivals Camp Los Angeles and was praised for his leadership, ball skills, and instincts.

AD

Now he has all but shattered the hopes of the Golden Bears. All while raising the hopes of the Trojans, as they are now the favorites to get his signature. But nothing is final yet. He has scholarship offers from powerhouse programs, including Cal, USC, Penn State, Tennessee, Washington, Miami, Duke, and Texas A&M.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trojans’ 2026 class shines brighter with Crowder’s potential addition

USC’s 2026 class is stacked with 5-star prospects in all departments. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe anchors the line. While five-star cornerback Elbert Hill and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart bolster the secondary. Tight end Mark Bowman and quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped from Oregon, give Riley’s offense dynamic playmakers.

Defensive end Simote Katoanga and defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui add to the front seven. While interior force, Jaimeon Winfield, rounds out a star-studded class of recruits.

Adding Jayden Crowder would deepen USC’s secondary and complement Hill and Lockhart. His arrival would reinforce the Trojans’ defensive group and signal USC’s ability to flip high-profile commits, establishing their recruitment dominance. With 19 ESPN 300 commits and a national No. 1 ranking, USC’s 2026 haul looks even stronger with Crowder in the mix.