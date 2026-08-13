Jayden Daniels Takes Drastic Action Against LSU After Lane Kiffin Forced to Act On Brian Kelly’s Promise to a Recruit

Jayden Daniels had one clear message for LSU about his legacy. Leave No. 5 alone. That number became part of his identity during his Heisman-winning run in 2023. LSU didn’t retire it, but Daniels believed the school would keep it untouched anyway. Then No. 5 showed up on the field again, and what looked like a jersey-number decision suddenly became a full-blown dispute over respect, promises, and how LSU treats one of its biggest stars.

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According to ESPN, an attorney for Jayden Daniels sent LSU a cease-and-desist letter on Aug. 5, telling the school to stop using the Washington Commanders quarterback’s name, image, and likeness. The dispute is over No. 5, Daniels’ old LSU jersey number. LSU never officially retired it, but no player had worn it since Daniels left for the NFL.

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Then DJ Pickett showed up to preseason practice wearing it. It not only got people’s attention, but it also triggered Jayden Daniels and his family, which, to be honest, was a natural reaction.

“The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU’s decision to give Jayden’s number to another player,” the statement read. “Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university.”

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To them, this was more than just a jersey swap. It was a question of how LSU wanted to treat one of the biggest stars in its history. And Lane Kiffin walked into the middle of it without actually making the call. As for DJ Pickett, he had a pretty good reason to expect No. 5. The 6’4 CB was one of the crown jewels of LSU’s 2025 recruiting class. He was rated the No. 2 CB and No. 11 overall prospect in the country.

But there is another problem with the idea that LSU should have already protected No. 5 like a retired jersey. Daniels was not even eligible for jersey retirement yet. LSU’s official rules require a former athlete to be at least five years removed from competing for the school before he can even be nominated.

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Daniels last played for LSU in 2023, so he simply wasn’t eligible in 2026. The Heisman gives him the résumé for jersey retirement, but LSU’s five-year rule means the timing wasn’t there yet. He had the credentials, just not the eligibility.

And even formal jersey retirement would not necessarily have solved Daniels’ issue with No. 5. LSU makes a clear distinction between retiring a jersey and retiring the number itself.

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So even if LSU eventually retires Jayden Daniels’ jersey, that would not automatically take No. 5 out of circulation. Under LSU’s post-2007 bylaws, a retired jersey number can still be issued at the head coach’s discretion.

Billy Cannon, Shaquille O’Neal, and a few others are among the exceptions. Their numbers were retired before the 2007 rule took effect, so they remain permanently out of circulation.

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As a freshman, DJ Pickett wore No. 3 and became a regular in the secondary. He finished the season as a Freshman All-American, recording 37 tackles, two sacks and a team-high-tying three interceptions over 524 defensive snaps. Then came the number change this offseason. Lane Kiffin explained that Pickett had been promised No. 5 during his recruitment, when Brian Kelly was still in charge.

“DJ is in five, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting here for him to sign here,” he said via LSU Sports. “I’ve done a lot of research on that with the family and the representatives and the people. I didn’t really have a decision to make… It was promised to the kid. I’m not going to get into that because I’m not going to judge something that I wasn’t here for, but when a kid’s promised something to come to a school, he should wear it.”

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That puts the decision back on Brian Kelly’s old staff. Kelly, who was fired Oct. 26, 2025, after going 34-14 in four seasons at LSU, later confirmed that No. 5 had indeed been promised to DJ Pickett during recruiting. But he chose not to give him the number because Jayden Daniels wasn’t comfortable with it. That distinction is a big part.

Jayden Daniels believes LSU handled his legacy differently

Brian Kelly told ESPN that LSU had essentially applied the same standard to Jayden Daniels that it had used with Joe Burrow.

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“I just wasn’t prepared to do it until we got a full commitment from another Heisman Trophy winner,” he said. “We didn’t want to issue No. 9, so you can’t treat one differently from the other.”

Joe Burrow left LSU with a 15-0 season, a Heisman and a national title in 2019. No. 9 hasn’t been touched since. Daniels got his own Heisman four years later, becoming LSU’s third winner. Three seasons in Baton Rouge, and he left quite a mark.

As the statement to ESPN added, “To see his number given to another player is incredibly disappointing and feels like a failure to honor the significance of what Jayden accomplished at LSU.”

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That is where the argument gets complicated. Just because LSU has kept Burrow’s No. 9 out of circulation does not mean Daniels was guaranteed the same treatment with No. 5. Daniels clearly expected LSU to protect the number out of respect for his legacy, especially after seeing how Burrow’s No. 9 had been handled. But that expectation was based on respect and precedent, not an official rule.

LSU can also point out that No. 5 was never officially retired. Daniels’ camp, though, is not really arguing over retirement policy. It is arguing over how LSU chose to honor one of its Heisman winners. Daniels made it clear that he did not want No. 5 given to another player and believed LSU would respect that request. Instead, DJ Pickett received the number because it had been promised to him during recruiting.

Lane Kiffin inherited that decision while DJ Pickett inherited the jersey. Now, Jayden Daniels inherited a reason to send a lawyer.