Jayden Maiava Not Guaranteed Starting Job as Lincoln Riley Issues Statement on USC QB Room

Fans have been buzzing about the USC QB competition all offseason. But HC Lincoln Riley just put those debates to bed with his most casual clapback yet: “It’s first‑world problems, right? Having two guys that you really believe in… is a great thing. It’s hard to do these days.” And yeah, he’s talking Jayden Maiava and Sam Huard, both pushing to lead Riley’s offense this fall.

Riley further added during his recent Big Ten Media Days appearance, “We were super impressed with how Jayden Maiava played in the last four games… against four really quality teams, four very strong defenses… outstanding work.” Maiava went 3‑1 as a starter in late 2024, throwing for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and showed flashes of elite decision-making in a hardened system. What’s more, Riley confirmed “the room is as deep as we’ve had it at USC” and that continuing QB competition is what helps the best programs thrive.

“The big deal is just avoiding some of the big mistakes. He [Jayden Maiava] operated our offense well,” Riley said. Inside that room, Maiava is probably leading, but behind him are five-star freshman Husan Longstreet, plus the experienced Sam Huard, setting a stacked depth chart. With Riley’s track record of grooming Heisman winners every two years, this battle is gonna be a must-watch.