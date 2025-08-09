Jayden Maiava Takes Matters Into His Own Hands as Lincoln Riley Suffers Major Fall Camp Blow

USC’s first year in the Big 10 wasn’t too appealing, having lost 6 games in the regular season. Was it the regression of Miller Moss after those LSU and Utah State games? Or was it just a consequence of a bigger and tougher conference? Whatever it may have been, that regression finally gave Lincoln Riley his man behind the center: Jayden Maiava. Initially, the excitement around him was feeble, despite coming from UNLV after throwing 3,000+ yards. But after that Nebraska game? Maiava took it upon himself to salvage something from the season. And it came with a statement.

Maiava not only secured three hard-fought games against Nebraska, the Aggies, and UCLA, but also sealed his future at USC in that Notre Dame game, despite the loss. Why? It was always going to be tough playing against Notre Dame, a team that went to the national title. But passing 360 yards and rushing for 2 touchdowns against arguably the best defense in the country was remarkable, despite the 35-49 loss. And that’s the reason the team has now rallied behind Maiava, with him taking some responsibilities into his own hands.

“He’s kind of taken charge as being the leader of this football team. It’s a very, very good sign,” said ON3’s J.D. PicKell and relayed optimism for USC. Moreover, Maiava is also showing why he is the undisputed leader as he sent a clear message to the injured Prophet Brown. “As the team leader, when someone gets hurt like Prophet, going to miss some time, what’s your message to them?” Asked one reporter in a recent press briefing after fall camp practice. Jayden Maiava’s response showed why Lincoln Riley trusts him to lead the Trojans.

” Yeah, I think just staying present at the moment and handling what we can handle and just control it the best we can,” declared Maiava as he later proclaimed major improvements in the pipeline after the fall camp. “I think as a whole, as a team, we just have to be better. You know, we start pretty fast, but I think there’s an extra gear we could kick,” said Maiava. As for cornerback Brown’s injury, it has really forced Lincoln Riley to the drawing board.

The cornerback room at USC wasn’t a concern this season, courtesy of the number of players that were there, bolstering depth. Still, Prophet Brown was the leader in the room and was performing exceptionally in practice. “Outside of [safety] Kamari [Ramsey], I would say there’s no one on the back end that knows the defense quite like him,” said USC’s DC, D’Anton Lynn, on Wednesday. But now? Brown’s injury has derailed Lincoln Riley’s plans as he figures out key pieces to replace Brown.

Lincoln Riley provides the timeline for Prophet Brown’s return

According to reports, Brown had suffered a non-contact injury during a Trojans’ practice, sidelining him for an undisclosed time initially. The injury was even more concerning as reports emerged about Brown missing the whole 2025 season. But now, it seems those concerns are fading as he is expected to be out for the initial weeks of the season and will probably make a comeback in week 4 or week 5. His return is also much anticipated because of his ability to play all three corner spots, including his favorite, the slot corner.

“Prophet Brown a got an injury here. Going to miss, certainly the first part of the season. We’ll see how it plays out. Certainly, hopefully getting back here at some point. I think that’s a very much real possibility, but we’ll see how that progresses,” said Riley about the extent of the injury and the return period in yesterday’s press brief. Even the head coach acknowledged losing Brown to be a big blow to the team and called his development “one of the more rapid ascents.” Now, who will replace Brown then?

Riley did mention players like Braylon Conley and Marcelles Williams to be in contention to replace Brown. It was also because both players were playing well and had impressed Riley in the recent practices. Williams is a redshirt freshman and played just one game last year, whereas Conley is another redshirt freshman looking to seal his place as Brown’s injury presents a golden opportunity. For now, though, Riley would probably hope that Jayden Maiava’s words ring true for Brown and he makes a swift comeback.