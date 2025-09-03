Jayden Maiava Thrown Into Major Accountability After Lincoln Riley’s Surprise USC Call

USC’s 2025 opener was a Coliseum fireworks show: a 73-13 thrashing of new-FBS member Missouri State that produced the Trojans’ highest point total in a season debut since 1929. Lincoln Riley’s attack piled up 597 total yards, and UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava needed only two quarters to confirm he is USC’s present and future at quarterback. His three-series, 304-yard cameo earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors and sent a clear message to every defense on the Trojans’ punishing new schedule.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Digging into the box score reveals just how clean the performance was. Jayden Maiava completed 15-of-18 passes (83.3%) for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers, good for an eye-popping 257.7 efficiency rating, the best in the nation after Week 1. His total QBR checked in at 96.1, trailing only Georgia’s Gunner Stockton with 99.1. He delivered explosive plays on all levels: a 73-yard strike to running back Eli Sanders and a 64-yard catch-and-run to tight end Lake McRee anchored a nine-touchdown avalanche that saw eight different Trojans hit pay dirt. When a first-time starter can distribute the ball that widely, it forces coordinators to pick a poison that Riley is only too happy to serve.

Post-game, Jayden Maiava credited USC’s deep skill group for the seamless distribution. “I mean, yeah, you love it. So, you got to just keep going out there and, you know, just keep practicing and um keep attacking each and every day,” he said, stressing a “still ain’t nothing mindset.” That neutral approach echoes what he told the Los Angeles Times during camp, “Just having that neutral mindset and going out there for that last drive.” The phrase isn’t empty rhetoric; quarterbacks coach Luke Huard noted the tangible by-product: “You can just feel Jayden being … more comfortable being one of the leaders of this football team and operating this offense.” In other words, Maiava’s even keel is translating directly into on-field command.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Asked where the passing game must improve, Maiava said, “Yeah, there’s always room for us to be better, whether it’s running the ball or passing the ball.” The humility resonates because the tape backs him up; USC scored on eight of its first nine drives, yet still left some throws on the field. That accountability is why the staff believes Maiava’s ceiling remains far from its peak.

AD

The Trojans will need that growth curve to stay steep. After a Georgia Southern tune-up, USC encounters a gauntlet of Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and Notre Dame before Halloween. Each matchup features a defense far stingier than Missouri State’s, and Big Ten road environments can humble the most confident passer. But if Maiava’s Week 1 clinic is any indication, the sophomore has both the statistics and the mindset to handle the glare. Saturday felt like the opening scene of a long, demanding movie, and Maiava has already proved he belongs in the starring role alongside Riley’s ambitious script.

A fresh glimpse of USC’s future under center

USC’s quarterback room isn’t just about Jayden Maiava. Freshman Husan Longstreet turned the second half of the 73-13 rout of Missouri State into his personal coming-out party, completing every pass he threw (9-of-9 for 69 yards) and adding 54 rushing yards plus two scores on the ground. Lincoln Riley admitted the lopsided game offered a rare chance to blood a first-year backup. He said, “It was great to be able to get him some game reps and get that first one out of the way.” Coming from a coach who seldom risks freshmen at quarterback, the decision signals real trust in Longstreet’s readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Riley’s post-game assessment showed why the staff is bullish. “I thought Jayden laid the blueprint for how well he played in the first half, and Husan was pretty steady.… You see some of his athleticism with that. It was a good start for him,” the head coach told reporters. Longstreet flashed the dual-threat traits that made him the crown jewel of USC’s 2025 recruiting class, lowering his shoulder on key third-down runs and uncorking a smooth 17-yard touchdown toss that capped a 21-point third quarter. Even his lone blemish, a strip-sack fumble, became a teachable moment Riley framed as “the one we want back,” evidence of the exacting standard that now governs both Trojans’ signal-callers.

Maiava echoed that sentiment, lighting up when asked about his understudy. “I’m fired up for him… He has a bright future, obviously. He’s athletic. I can’t wait to see what he can do,” the starter said after the game. That endorsement dovetails with Riley’s longer-term view shared on Trojans Live two days later: “You see the arm talent, you see the athleticism… there’s nothing like getting that first one out of the way and having some success.” In the span of one blowout, USC not only confirmed Maiava’s command of the offense but also showcased a seamless succession plan, vital insurance as the schedule tightens with Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and Notre Dame looming before Halloween.