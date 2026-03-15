Jaylen Mbakwe Makes Promise to Georgia Tech as He Gets Real on Alabama Decision

Versatility is one priceless trait in football, and Georgia Tech is getting it just at the right time. Two days after entering the transfer portal, former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe announced his commitment to Georgia Tech in January. And now, he has vowed to bring something more than his offensive role to the Yellow Jackets.

“Of course, I feel like I can do both right now,” Mbakwe revealed on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Youtube channel when asked about the role he thinks he fits in best.

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“Just focusing on one side of that ball right now, that’s corner, just honing in on the details, being myself, just getting back in the groove of things. And whatever happens happens. Any way I can get on the field, I’m trying to get on the field and play. But most importantly, I’m trying to win.”

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His defensive prowess was immediately on display at Alabama, where he made an impact as a freshman cornerback with 15 tackles and an interception over 12 games. However, his explosive high school offensive tape couldn’t be ignored, leading to a sophomore-year switch to wide receiver. Appearing in 10 games last season as a wide receiver and on special teams, he had three receptions for 55 yards and had a single carry for four yards, with one special teams tackle.

His high school days at Clay-Chalkville saw him feature in even more positions: wideout, defensive back, quarterback, and returner. He brings that same versatile mindset to Georgia Tech. Without hesitation, he also disputed claims that he chose Georgia Tech because he saw a vacant CB starting role in the Yellow Jackets team after both of their previous starters ran out of eligibility.

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“I don’t really think that was the mindset of mine. Just coming in [and] competing was the biggest thing for me, [to] put my name out there. [I] haven’t really seen the field in two years. …just showing that I can do it, and I’m not some slap over and stuff like that.”

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Jaylen Mbakwe’s decision to choose Georgia Tech

A key figure in Mbakwe’s career has been Coach Jones, whose relationship with the player dates back to high school and was instrumental in his initial recruitment to Alabama.

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“I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve been knowing him since high school,” Mbakwe said about coach Jones. “So, he was at IMG. I’ve been talking to him since he was at IMG. When he got to Bama, I was talking to him. That relationship has grown over time. I know him like the back of my hand. He knows me like the back of my hand. So, I put a lot of trust in him, I listen to him and just put those things together. He’s going to get me where I need to be, and that’s pretty much it.”

Mbakwe called the decision a ‘no-brainer’ after connecting with Head Coach Brent Key, with whom he felt an immediate bond. He also noted that Key runs a familiar system, similar to the one he was learning under Nick Saban at Alabama, making the transition even smoother.’

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“(I committed because) pretty much coach Key…from the same area. Feels like I’ve known him for a long time,” Mbakwe told JOL following his commitment. “And he has that same system that I would have been in with Coach (Nick) Saban, something that I learned before Saban retired, and I’m familiar with. Great guy to play under, and I’m ready to get to work.”

While Mbakwe is eager to contribute anywhere, his deep trust in the cornerbacks coach strongly hints that his future with the Yellow Jackets lies in a full-time return to the defensive backfield.