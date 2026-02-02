Trouble for Lane Kiffin as Kirby Smart Eyes Double Win Over LSU

After splitting wins in their 2025 on-field meetings, the Bulldogs and the Tigers have taken their rivalry straight to the recruiting trail. The focus is on the 2027 class. LSU offered No. 10 safety Jaylen Scott on February 2, and he quickly called the Tigers his “dream school.” However, getting him on board still won’t be easy. The Dawgs have sat firmly in his top five for a while now, and Kirby Smart isn’t the type to back off when he’s that close.

That said, Scott isn’t the only name on Smart’s radar. Four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, another standout from Williamson High who has flown a bit under LSU’s radar, is also drawing serious interest from the Georgia head coach.

If Kirby Smart cracks this double-jackpot, it’ll be a major blow to Lane Kiffin. Jaylen Scott stands widely as a top-10 safety and a top-five player in Alabama for the 2027 cycle. In his most recent junior season, Scott stacked up 104 total tackles (52 solo) and five catches. His film at Williamson also consists of multiple fumble recoveries and a pick-six as a sophomore.

And he doesn’t just delve into the secondary. Scott is a special-teams expert. He blocked six punts in his junior year alone. While safety is his usual habitat, he’s also taken snaps at wide receiver and corner. That freak nature fits Georgia perfectly. Smart’s defense constantly transitions between 3-4 base, Tite, and Over fronts, and Scott profiles as a true “backend chess piece.”

Georgia could utilize him as a deep safety, a nickel “star,” or even a box safety in run-heavy looks. Creating false plays is the Bulldogs’ calling card, and Scott’s production stands perfectly with their chaotic philosophy. There’s also a matter of timing. Scott already took an unofficial visit to Athens on March 27, 2025. It was when he was still committed to Florida State. That trip quietly mattered.

LSU, meanwhile, just offered him and hasn’t locked in a visit yet. Urgency could decide this one. Then there’s Ellis McGaskin. The four-star linebacker reopened his recruitment after decommitting from Notre Dame on January 23, 2026. LSU actually offered him first, back on October 13, 2024, months before he committed to the Irish. Georgia didn’t offer until January 22, 2026, but that move acted as an anchor to his decommitment.

Analysts love the comparison to former Bulldog Nakobe Dean. McGaskin has a compact build (around 6-1, 210), elite instincts, and plays fast. During his junior season, he piled up 27 tackles for loss. It’s exactly the kind of disruptor Georgia builds its defense around. One twist, though. For Jaylen Scott, neither LSU nor Georgia currently sits at the top of his list.

Jaylen Scott’s front-runners

There is a chance that this tug-of-war can go on in vain. When it comes to Jaylen Scott, his top five is starting to narrow around two clear frontrunners: Tennessee and Oklahoma. The Vols have been setting the pace for a while. Tennessee was Scott’s first SEC offer and has stayed consistently involved throughout his recruitment.

Oklahoma isn’t far behind either, and most recruiting analysts now see the Sooners and Vols as the teams to beat. The visit schedule backs that up. Scott is set to visit Oklahoma on March 7, with an official visit to Tennessee lined up for early June. From a need standpoint, Tennessee makes a lot of sense. As of February 2026, the Vols have just one defensive back committed in the 2027 class, cornerback Kamauri Whitfield.

Adding a high-end safety like Scott would be huge for balancing out the secondary. Even with recent defensive staff changes, Tennessee has prioritized Scott since his sophomore year. On top of that, veterans like Andre Turrentine and Jalen McMurray will either be gone or in their final season by the time Scott arrives in 2027. The opening is obvious. The Sooners’ case is a little different.

The Sooners are recruiting to shape their depth. They currently own the No. 1-ranked 2027 class in the nation and have already landed several defensive backs, including four-star corner Mikhail McCreary. Their 2026 roster is filled at safety, with Peyton Bowen set to be a senior and Reggie Powers III a junior.