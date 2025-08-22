Florida State DL Does Damage Control For Thomas Castellanos as Mike Norvell Faces Mounting QB Concerns

“They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” Just like that, Thomas Castellanos lit the match. His controversial hot take sent a fresh dose of firepower to Tuscaloosa. Bama fans, spoiled with Nick Saban’s dominance, had already been upset with Kalen DeBoer’s shaky first season, and now? They are looking for redemption. Castellanos’ words, although said to inject a fresh dose of confidence in his roster, did the opposite, with Bama’s Deonte Lawson promising, “All disrespect will be addressed accordingly.” Now, one FSU DL has come forward, trying to do some damage control.

One reporter asked DL Jayson Jenkins in a press conference if his experience playing in the SEC has helped him prepare for Alabama this season. “Just knowing… what those guys at Alabama. Obviously, they are pretty established up front in terms of just them and their mentality. They want to come in here and play a physical brand of football and everything like that. So I feel like going against that in the SEC just helped elevate my game.”

Jenkins joined Mike Norvell’s FSU in January this year after spending three seasons at Tennessee. While he didn’t record any snaps in the Vols’ victory over Alabama in 2024, the defensive end featured in most of the games for Josh Heupel last year. He recorded nine tackles, including four TFLs, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earlier this year, he sustained a lower-body injury, which prevented him from getting into the trenches. To the Seminoles’ delight, he has bounced back and participated in FSU’s second scrimmage. Featuring for a team that made it to the playoffs in a conference like the SEC prepares you for adversity. You also know what those SEC rosters can do to you if they have their day on the field.

The DE was further asked about how it was going against Florida State’s O-line compared to SEC O-lines. Mike Norvell has made key additions from the portal to the O-line room to protect Thomas Castellanos. Some of the incoming include veterans like Vanderbilt transfer Gunnar Hanser, Ole Miss transfer Micah Pettus, Florida transfer Richie Leonard, and Wake Forest transfer Luke Petitbon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Going against them [FSU O-line] has been great in terms of sharpening. Iron sharpens iron. Obviously, some of those guys have played in the SEC, too. So just having that same type of physicality in practice and everything like that has been great for everybody.” Contrary to what his QB1 said, Jayson Jenkins showed a degree of respect for the SEC trenches. He understands what’s waiting for them in their Week 1 clash.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But does Thomas Castellanos regret those comments? Not really. “We stand on what I said. I don’t mean no disrespect to any of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. I just have confidence in my guys and the work we have been putting in,” he said. His response was blunt and unapologetic.

Pressure keeps mounting on Mike Norvell

The Seminoles’ 2024 season buckled under their then-quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, whose five-star hype couldn’t make it to his throws. However, there’s genuine hope with a revamped offense under Castellanos. That may require some time to gel. Unfortunately, the Noles may not get any breathing room against a team many are predicting to win it all this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomas Castellanos understands that he has to improve for Mike Norvell to register more than two wins this year. “Think one of my biggest improvements this spring and summer and was just knowing when the play is over and throwing the ball at someone’s feet or out of bounds or just going down,” he said.

What about the defense? Not that rosy a picture either. Defensive coordinator Tony White expressed his concerns, and he clearly looks frustrated. “There are some guys who you are expecting more from that are not doing that, they are not doing what they are asked to do, what they are taught to do. Therefore, they won’t play.”