Jedd Fisch Can Flip Washington’s Playoff Fate With One Surprise Factor, Says Ex-NFLer

Coming off the 2024 season, the Washington Huskies found themselves in a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. After a thrilling College Football Playoff National Championship appearance the previous year, the Huskies took a step back. Finishing with a 6-7 record overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. This is their first losing season since 2021. This season was very much a “building the foundation” campaign. The new offensive coordinator, Jimmie Dougherty, brought a pro-style scheme.

And if we talk about the defense, Stephen Belichick, who is now replaced by Ryan Walters, installed a multiple 4-2-5 defense, which was needed for better production, which they lacked last year. So this year was about finding identity, grit, and culture under Fisch’s leadership. And then former NFL star George Wrighster was kind enough to break down his preseason analysis. Which in turn struck a cautious tone regarding Washington’s trajectory. Wrighster’s take on the Huskies feels like a respectful, knowledgeable nod to a program that’s settling into the Big Ten with purpose.

He painted them more like a well-coached team with the talent to consistently challenge for wins. And also a real shot at climbing the conference ladder if they keep executing well. “In terms of experience and the defensive line, they do have some experience,” George states on his CFB show. “But it lacks in production. But if those units do overperform, you’re going to have to look out for the Huskies to potentially take that last Big 10 spot in the College Football Playoff.” The Huskies patched together a defensive line with a mix of seasoned transfers and young returners. Guys like Isaiah Ward (from Arizona) and Jayvon Parker (returning Husky) bring real minutes, leadership, and even a few accolades into the room.

Ward started 11 games in the Pac-12 last year. Valdez was all-conference in FCS, and Parker quietly racked up experience over two UW seasons. But here’s the deal: Even with all that experience, last year’s production just wasn’t there. Now, defensive star Sebastian Valdez is off to the NFL, and sacks and tackles-for-loss took a hit. The group’s national stats were pretty average. But if these “solid but unspectacular” vets turn the corner, it unlocks the Huskies’ whole defense. Sebastian Valdez, for example, has disrupted games before, with 40 tackles, 8.5 TFL, and 5 sacks in the Big Sky. But that was against lesser competition. Parker played most games but didn’t put up big stats as a pass rusher.

The Big Ten is loaded with massive, athletic offensive lines. And with UW’s rush defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry last year, it’s clear the front wasn’t winning enough battles. Then we have Jayvon Parker and transfer Zach Durfee. Both flashed potential and could put up breakout years with more snaps and coaching. And also, the schedule setup is favourable. Most big opponents come to Seattle, like Ohio State, Rutgers, Illinois, and a few others. So a disruptive D-line at home feeds the crowd, sets up turnovers, and covers up any other defensive weaknesses. Wrighster’s analysis suggests that Washington’s season could hinge largely on how well they manage those big matchups and keep their performance level high week-to-week.

Why Joel Klatt is all-in on Washington

After George Wrighster pointed out that one surprise factor that could lead the Huskies in the playoffs. Another renowned CFB voice, Joel Klatt, is buying stock in the Washington Huskies and Jedd Fisch as they head into the 2025 season. Klatt highlights that Washington has a talented offensive trio returning. With quarterback Demond Williams, running back Jonah Coleman, and wide receiver Denzel Boston. All of them are entering their second seasons under Fisch’s system. Especially Coleman, who already racked up 1053 yards running last year, following Fisch from Arizona, where the coach turned a struggling program around.

Klatt is confident this offense can compete with anyone in the Big Ten. Also, noting the fact that if they build on their ability to beat top teams like USC and Michigan last season, Washington can keep climbing. And the favourable schedule also plays a major role in Washington’s CFP dreams. Beyond the players and schedule, Klatt trusts Jedd Fisch’s track record. He’s done this rebuilding act before in Arizona, transforming a 1-11 team into a 10-win squad in three years.

Add in the new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, coming with defensive experience and familiarity with the program, and Klatt feels the pieces are in place for a leap forward. His bottom-line prediction? An easy buy on Washington as an eight, nine, maybe even 10-win team in 2025. Klatt believes if the offense clicks and the defense shapes up, the Huskies could quietly explode onto the big stage this fall.