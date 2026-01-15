Jedd Fisch Challenges His Own Wife in Damage Control Effort for UW QB Demond Williams

The Demond Williams Jr. saga at Washington just won’t quit. Head coach Jedd Fisch is now publicly defending his star QB after his own wife, Amber Fisch, blasted Williams on social media for the disgraceful timing of his transfer announcement. Fisch is kind of going against his wife’s very public criticism to protect his quarterback as he tries to salvage what’s left of team chemistry heading into the 2026 season.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During his first press conference since Williams’ return, Jedd Fisch made it crystal clear that his quarterback didn’t mean to cause the mess he created. “He sincerely apologized for the timing that coincided with such an important occasion, and never wanted to be a distraction,” Fisch explained, referring to Williams’ transfer announcement that dropped right as Mia Hamant’s celebration of life was wrapping up.

The coach also revealed that Williams will meet with the women’s soccer team this week to personally apologize. It is a necessary step in what Fisch called the need to “mend any fences.” Jedd Fisch even went so far as to personally apologize to women’s soccer coach Nicole Van Dyke and Hamant’s parents, taking responsibility as the program’s leader. “There was zero intent to take anything at all away from that service,” he insisted.​

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral controversy stems from Williams’ decision to announce his transfer portal intentions on the evening of January 6. The announcement was made right as hundreds of UW athletes, friends, and family members gathered inside Alaska Airlines Arena to honor Mia Hamant. Hamant, a 21-year-old women’s soccer goalkeeper, tragically passed away after a seven-month battle with Stage 4 kidney cancer. Williams didn’t attend the memorial service. Instead, he chose that exact moment to post his farewell message on social media. This move left the Husky community absolutely livid.​

Amber Fisch didn’t hold back her disgust, commenting on a Barstool Sports Instagram post. She wrote, “Announces during a funeral of an athlete at University of Washington how disgusting! While all of his former teammates were at the funeral!” Her public condemnation captured what many in the Washington community were feeling. When Williams announced his return just two days later, Mrs. Fisch awkwardly pivoted to supporting him with a “Let’s do this D!” comment, though the damage was already done.​

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Fisch is left playing peacemaker between his wife, his quarterback, and an entire fanbase that feels burned by Williams’ brief flirtations. “Obviously, we have to work very hard to repair any broken connections, mend any fences,” Fisch acknowledged. The coach is banking on time to heal wounds, noting that the first game isn’t until September 5. It gives Williams nine months to prove his commitment after a 2025 season where he threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns. Whether that’s enough time to rebuild trust with everyone remains to be seen.​

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisch asks for grace despite the chaos

Despite the mess Williams created, Fisch is making a heartfelt plea for everyone to cut the 19-year-old some slack. “The pressures players are under right now to make very fast decisions sometimes can lead to setbacks,” Fisch explained during his Wednesday press conference. The coach emphasized that “the decisions that have been made go way beyond football,” hinting at the complex web of NIL money, legal pressure, and outside influences that nearly pulled Williams away from Seattle.

The path forward won’t be easy, though. And Fisch knows it. “Obviously, we have to work very hard to repair any broken connections, mend any fences,” he admitted. But he’s also banking on time being the ultimate healer. He told the fans, “Give us eight months. The first game is not until September.” Whether the request lands with a fanbase still stinging is another question entirely. For now, Fisch is betting that Williams’ performance on the field and his personal apology tour will be enough to turn the page on this ugly chapter.​